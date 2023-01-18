Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
WAX Price (WAXP) shows bullish potential after 25% intraday jump – what’s next?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – WAX NFT platform’s native token WAXP (former WAX) price traded at $0.068 ahead of the New York session on Jan 19. Notably, the digital asset’s value saw a 25% intraday jump and could continue the bullish push into the upcoming session. Here’s why.
coinchapter.com
Ravencoin (RVN), Nexo (NEXO), and Synthetix (SNX) gain over 20% – reversal ahead?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The crypto market has rebounded 25% year-to-date, and many altcoins followed Bitcoin’s lead, copying its fluctuations, albeit with a typically higher amplitude. Likewise, Ravencoin (RVN), Nexo (NEXO), and Synthetix (SNX) each gained double digits in the previous two days. However, they met resistance, which could be hard to conquer. Here are more details on each coin.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin outperforms Gold in 2023 so far – bullish reversal, or dead cat bounce?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price has bounced 26% year-to-date after starting the year below the $17,000 resistance. As a result, BTC/USD exchange broke the $20,000 ceiling for the first time since the FTX debacle and stood at $20,700 on Jan 19. The alpha crypto’s rapid price appreciation pace outshone Gold, a safe-haven asset that also registered impressive gains against the battered dollar.
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Sees Upside Break and Signals More Gains To $1,800
Ether price started a decent increase from the $1,150 support zone. ETH/USD broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,500 on the daily chart. The price could face a strong selling interest near $1,780 and $1,800. Ethereum’s ETH is climbing higher above $1,500. It must clear the $1,600...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Analysis: ENJ, DATA, OCEAN Confirm Bullish Patterns, HBAR Spikes 61% In Jan
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The crypto market’s Jan bull run stuttered on Jan 19, but tokens like HBAR, OCEAN, DATA, and ENJ refused to end their up-only run early. ENJ, DATA, and OCEAN’s bull run helped the crypto token prices confirm bullish patterns, while HBAR spiked over 67% from Jan 1’s low of $0.036.
coinchapter.com
Crypto lending firm Genesis could file for bankruptcy this week
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital could be the next big industry name to go down. According to a new report by Bloomberg, people with knowledge of the situation have claimed the crypto firm could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as this week. The news...
coinchapter.com
SNOWFALL PROTOCOL SHOWS NO SIGN OF STOPPING AS SNW JUMPS TO $0.19 WITH TWO WEEKS TO OFFICIAL LAUNCH, SOLANA-KILLER APTOS (APT) GAINS 100% IN SEVEN DAYS, AND POLKADOT THREATENS FURTHER FALL AFTER BREAKING BELOW CRITICAL $6.00
The spectacular performance of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has extended into another week after reaching a new all-time high of $0.19 on Friday last week. Snowfall’s presale campaign, which ends in two weeks, has received substantial investor deposits, indicating the cryptocurrency community’s approval and trust. Aptos, “the Solana-Killer,” has...
coinchapter.com
Winklevoss vs Silbert 2.0 — Lawsuit Incoming for DCG after Genesis Bankruptcy?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Clients of the infamously bankrupt Gemini Earn program have yet to receive the funds lost in the 3AC – Genesis – Gemini contagion wave. Thus, Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of Gemini, said he has been preparing to take “legal action” against the parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its CEO Barry Silbert.
coinchapter.com
Verasity Coin (VRA) Secures 143% Gains After Confirming Bullish Technical Pattern
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Verasity Coin (VRA) price outpaced several other crypto tokens after confirming a bullish pattern called the falling wedge. The technical pattern forms when the price fluctuates inside a pair of falling trendlines that would converge down the slope. The outcome of such downside patterns is typically a price breakout to the upside. One key feature of the pattern is that volumes usually decline as the trendlines converge.
coinchapter.com
Investors Cash Holdings at Record High – Good News for Stocks or Bonds?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening policies left the stock market battered and potentially facing recession in 2023. However, experts foresee a change in investor behavior due to the peaking cash holdings. Will the money flow into the risk-on sector or the bonds market?. Notably, the...
coinchapter.com
SOL Price Prediction: Solana Bulls Aim Another Surge To $30
SOL price is consolidating gains above the $20.00 support. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $20.00 on the 4-hours chart. A clear move above the $22.50 level could send the price towards $25 or $30. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Solana’s SOL price is showing positive signs above the...
coinchapter.com
BlockchainSpace Makes An Exceptional Move for Web3 Community Support with Metasports Acquisition
Manila, Philippines, 19th January, 2023, Chainwire. BlockchainSpace CEO and Founder Peter Ing, Metasports CBO and Co-Founder Lars Hernandez, and Metasports CEO and Co-Founder Joe Josue are optimistic that the majority acquisition of Metasports will make waves in Web3 and bring great value to their stakeholders in the coming years. BlockchainSpace...
coinchapter.com
Google Layoffs 12,000 Employees After Suffering Monetary Losses in 2023
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced plans to reduce its global workforce by 6%, equivalent to 12,000 layoffs in 2023. These job cuts are part of a series of layoffs increasing across the world’s leading tech companies. For instance, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Twitter,...
coinchapter.com
Genesis Global Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy after Raking Over $3.5B in Debt
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis has finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The firm made several attempts to save itself after suffering losses from the collapse of Three Arrows Capital & FTX last year. It nor reportedly owes billions of dollars to creditors, including Gemini which has threatened to sue it. YEREVAN...
Comments / 0