northeastoregonnow.com
Education Foundation to Host Follow Your Art Fundraiser at EOTEC
Tickets are on sale now for the 12th annual Hermiston Education Foundation Follow Your Art fund-raising event on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. The evening of food, fun and art (created by Hermiston students and community members) starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the Hermiston School District office, 305 S.W. 11th St. For more information, call 541-667-6000.
northeastoregonnow.com
Boardman City Council to Hold Workshop Session on Jan. 28
The Boardman City Council will meet in a workshop session on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Boardman City Hall in the Council Chambers. The session is set for 8 a.m. and will also be available on Zoom. The Boardman mayor, city councilors, and staff will meet for a planning session. There...
Once controversial homeless housing complex about to open for 60 in Tri-Cities
The rate of people homeless in the Tri-Cities consistently has outpaced the rate in the rest of WA state since 2016.
Lourdes hires new CEO for Pasco hospital, clinics. He began his career in nursing
His experience in doctor recruitment, patient satisfaction and improving care were praised.
Tri-Citians are being asked to give up too much for Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion
Eastern Washington is a big place so why should so many wind turbines surround the Tri-Cities? | Editorial
northeastoregonnow.com
After Catastrophic 2020, City of Echo Works to Prevent Future Flooding
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. The city of Echo is making progress to ensure the prevention of further flooding. After being among many cities in the region to endure...
Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day with the Walla Walla Cheese Company
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. – January 20 is celebrated nationwide as Cheese Lovers Day. If you can’t resist this guilty pleasure, you won’t have to look far to see where you can find some of the best aged cheddar, creamy gouda and flavored cheeses. If you take a trip down through the lower valley, just over the Umatilla County line, you’ll find...
This Tri-Cities Park Features an Amazing Nuclear Submarine Sail
It was a fairly nice Sunday afternoon and we wanted to find a new place to take a weekend walk along the Columbia. After heading into Richland we decided to go out to WSU Tri-Cities. I knew there was a nice path on the shoreline, so off we went. We passed some nice condos at Willow Pointe and continued on towards the Pacific Northwest National Lab and Port of Benton office. That is where we spotted the Sub Sail.
pnwag.net
CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching
The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities airport receives a grant so a new industry can take flight in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Port of Pasco, more specifically the Tri-Cities Airport received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce. Pasco was one of six areas in our state to receive this grant. The others are East Omak, Lummi Indian Business Park, Wallula Gap Business Park, and Watershed Business...
FOX 11 and 41
Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
Pasco aims to allow Tri-Cities’ first pot stores. What we know about where they may open
Washington state already limits how many can open in town.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
nbcrightnow.com
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
northeastoregonnow.com
Sharon Sample Passes Away at 75
Sharon Kay McKenzie Sample of Boardman died on Jan. 17, 2023 in Hermiston at the age of 75. She was born on Feb. 25, 1947 in Prineville. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston. A funeral service will...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Jury selection begins for trial of Anthony Spada, Walla Walla firefighter accused of child molestation
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. Follow him on Twitter @ub_jeremy.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Council considers clamping down on RVs as homes
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has had the first reading of a proposed change to the city’s traffic ordinance that would regulate recreational vehicles parked in public places. The change would basically ban RVs from parking on public streets to be used as living spaces. There are...
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire
Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter. Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground. According to Kennewick City Fire...
