Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Jersey City, NJ still having trouble paying public safety workers on time
💲 Jersey City switched to a new payroll company at the beginning of the year. 💲 A complicated schedule for public safety worker overtime was blamed for problems. 💲 The city will cover any fees, overdrafts, and penalties incurred by an employee. Despite promises that problems that...
With more Jersey City payroll issues, three councilmen call for vendor to be replaced
In the world of Jersey City payroll accounting, three city council members are calling on someone to be held accountable — right now, or at least before the next employee paychecks go out next month. Councilmen James Solomon, Frank Gilmore and Yousef Saleh want answers after, for the second...
County wants public comments on $97M plan to banish Route 17 bottleneck
Anyone who’s driven the traffic-stopping, three-lanes merging into-two section of Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 probably has probably had very specific thoughts and comments about it that aren’t suitable to be repeated in front of the kids. But someone really does want your thoughts about...
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
Popular Hoboken Restaraunt to Close Doors for Good
HOBOKEN, NJ - Located at 328 Washington Street, Cucina Saporito (originally Trattoria Saporito) has been a member a dining favorite for Hoboken residents and visitors since 1999. But now, the local Italian restaurant will be closing its doors. “Cucina Saporito would like to thank all of our wonderful customers and staff for all of the great memories we’ve shared over the past few years,” the restaurant shared. “We hope to have left a mark with our loyal customers and the City of Hoboken. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and we leave you with a quote from one of our regular customers. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,,smile because it happened
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
N.J. town reverses course, will allow slave burial research at colonial-era cemetery
Cedar Grove officials have reversed course and will grant access to university researchers whose request to study the Doremus burial ground, a colonial-era cemetery where enslaved Africans are believed to be buried next to the original settlers, had been previously rebuffed. Cedar Grove’s newly appointed township manager, Joseph Zichelli, on...
West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
Family, friends to search for 2 missing N.J. women this weekend
Family members and friends of two missing New Jersey women will walk the streets of downtown Newark on Saturday afternoon to search and pass out flyers, the mother of one of the women said. Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange and Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown have dating for about...
City Council Seeks to Prevent Further Suicide Attempts from Bayonne Bridge
BAYONNE, NJ - The suicide of a 52-year-old man who jumped off the Bayonne Bridge last week prompted the Bayonne City Council to request safety measures to prevent, or at last make it more difficult, for someone to do this again. The New York Police Department harbor patrol found the man’s body at about 9:40 a.m. on Friday near the Staten Island side of the bridge, prompting a huge emergency response. Police later found a vehicle parked on the bridge, and an investigation reported that witnesses saw the man leap from the span. Councilman Neil Carroll said while there is fencing along the pedestrian...
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
Hudson Restaurant Week returning with deals at these participating places
Get your plates and your appetites ready because Hudson Restaurant Week is set to return on Monday, Jan. 23 and continues until Friday, Feb. 3. Hudson Restaurant Week has been an annual tradition held twice a year for the past 19 years, celebrating dining in Hudson County with prix-fixe discounted menus.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Will Jersey City get next payroll right? Some city employees already seeing issues
Calling it a “nightmare” and a morale “low point,” Jersey City employees victimized by the city’s new payroll system two weeks ago are bracing for more problems when their paychecks are issued Friday. In fact, one employee who asked to remain anonymous, said the paystubs...
baristanet.com
Montclair’s DeCamp Bus Lines Expands Commuter Services
Montclair, NJ – Good news for commuters along Grove Street in Montclair. DeCamp Bus Lines announced Thursday the expansion of its commuter services starting January 30, 2023. To better serve the needs of riders, DeCamp will be adding additional morning Route 33 Express Bus Service, adding evening Route 33 Express Bus Service, and adding morning and evening Route 33 Grove Street Service.
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0