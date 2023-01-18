ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Popular Hoboken Restaraunt to Close Doors for Good

HOBOKEN, NJ - Located at 328 Washington Street, Cucina Saporito (originally Trattoria Saporito) has been a member a dining favorite for Hoboken residents and visitors since 1999. But now, the local Italian restaurant will be closing its doors. “Cucina Saporito would like to thank all of our wonderful customers and staff for all of the great memories we’ve shared over the past few years,” the restaurant shared. “We hope to have left a mark with our loyal customers and the City of Hoboken. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and we leave you with a quote from one of our regular customers. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,,smile because it happened
HOBOKEN, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

City Council Seeks to Prevent Further Suicide Attempts from Bayonne Bridge

BAYONNE, NJ - The suicide of a 52-year-old man who jumped off the Bayonne Bridge last week prompted the Bayonne City Council to request safety measures to prevent, or at last make it more difficult, for someone to do this again. The New York Police Department harbor patrol found the man’s body at about 9:40 a.m. on Friday near the Staten Island side of the bridge, prompting a huge emergency response. Police later found a vehicle parked on the bridge, and an investigation reported that witnesses saw the man leap from the span. Councilman Neil Carroll said while there is fencing along the pedestrian...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say

A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
WALLINGTON, NJ
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair’s DeCamp Bus Lines Expands Commuter Services

Montclair, NJ – Good news for commuters along Grove Street in Montclair. DeCamp Bus Lines announced Thursday the expansion of its commuter services starting January 30, 2023. To better serve the needs of riders, DeCamp will be adding additional morning Route 33 Express Bus Service, adding evening Route 33 Express Bus Service, and adding morning and evening Route 33 Grove Street Service.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
