Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
The James Brand just launched the colorful new Bright Collection, comprised of the brand’s most popular tools and EDC reworked in bright, eye-catching colors. Fan favorites like The Ellis multitool and The Carter folding knife are now available in bright orange, yellow and more. Other go-tos like The Hardin carabiner and Stilwell e-pen dropped in metallic magenta and will pack a bright pop of color into any go-to gear kit.
Gear Patrol
Miir’s Insulated Carafe Is Made to Keep Your Pour-Over Coffee Extra Hot
For most coffee nerds out there, the preferred method of making their brew is the pour-over method. Pour-over coffee involves pouring hot water, ideally from a gooseneck kettle and heated to around 205 degrees, in a circular motion over relatively coarse grounds in a conical filter where it drains into a waiting carafe. The most classic setup involves a Chemex carafe. Invented in 1941, the Chemex is a design icon and kitchen staple, and its hourglass-shaped glass body remains the gold standard for purists.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Gear Patrol
Reebok's New Nano X3 Cross-Trainers Are Coming. Here's What You Should Know
There's a lot of loyalty that goes into which gym shoes you choose — and followings are pretty dedicated. Nike's Metcon stable has intrigued a plethora of high-performing athletes since its inception. TYR's CXT-1 is rapidly gaining followers as of late, too. But impressive as they are, all these...
Gear Patrol
Giro's New Aries Spherical Is the Brand's Lightest Helmet Yet
Cyclists, get ready to celebrate: Giro has just released its lightest helmet yet, the Aries Spherical Helmet. At five percent lighter than the Aether — which previously set the benchmark for lightness and airflow — the Aries isn't just lighter and cooler by Giro's own standards; Virginia Tech ranked it as the number one helmet its labs have tested. Although Aries was the god of war, not speed (that would be Hermes) in Greek mythology, Giro is standing firm behind its claims that this is the most minimal, and powerful, helmet yet.
Gear Patrol
Save up to 50% at Alpha Industries — Including the Brand's Legendary Bombers
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Alpha Industries has been making iconic, heritage military wear for well over half a century now — including the legendary M-65 Field Jacket, which it actually manufactures for the armed forces along with selling it to the general public. The time-tested style brand also specializes in a lot more, like bomber jackets, puffy winter-ready parkas and even shirt jackets — all imbued with the unmistakable, signature Alpha Industries style. Best of all, you can actually get a ton of the brand's best offerings for up to 50 percent off right now at the End of Season Sale... while supplies last.
Gear Patrol
Brooks Hyperion Max Review: How Maxxed Out Is This Running Shoe?
When searching for running shoes, you can often find yourself playing favorites to tried and trusted silhouettes and brands. Each year brings rework after rework, typically for the good and advancement of the discipline — as well as an uptick in style points. There's a fine line brands walk,...
Gear Patrol
The Best Touchscreen Gloves for Outdoor Use
Outdoor exploration in the winter months requires a specific set of tools: durable, insulated apparel. Footwear with optimal grip and traction. A masochistic appreciation for temperatures below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Oh, and a cozy pair of gloves or mittens. In the "olden days" pre-smartphone, a glove or mitten had to...
Gear Patrol
G-Shock's Rangeman and Mudmaster Combine High-Tech Functions and Legendary Toughness
Every G-Shock watch is made to withstand intense impacts and brutal conditions – these two models add extra functions and tech to the brand's legendary resilience. The Triple Sensor-equipped G-Shock Rangeman is purpose-built for reliability in extreme conditions. The latest addition to G-Shock's Master of G lineup, the GW9400...
Gear Patrol
The Most Exciting New Watches of 2023 (So Far)
Blancpain will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of its historic Fifty Fathoms watch all year, but it starts off with a 42.3mm version of the modern watch that's usually sized at 45mm. This model is limited to 210 examples total and comes on a 21.5mm-wide NATO strap. A limited-edition of...
Gear Patrol
Salomon, Hoka and The North Face Are the Fastest-Growing Sneaker Brands
Previously, we reported on the collective cooling of the sneaker market, which was triggered by a pretty significant slip in year-over-year growth. Brands like Nike and Adidas buckled under the weight of excess pandemic inventory, the closure of Russian stores and a slowdown in Chinese spending, due in large part to the return of COVID-19 lockdowns. 2023 will be a tough year for these titans...but newcomers, like New Balance, who haven't relied on the hype cycle to sell product, are surging.
Gear Patrol
Bundle The Ridge's Modern Minimalist EDC Wallets and Tools and Save Up to 30%
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Originally launched as a Kickstarter project by a father and son team back in 2013, The Ridge swiftly took the everyday carry world by storm and has since solidified itself as one of the most innovative and significant brands in the space. Now, The Ridge and EDC practically go hand-in-hand, especially since it has expanded beyond just wallets to include key organizers, pens, valet trays and more. And while a Ridge product is honestly a solid deal at its normal MSRP, they're even better when you can bundle and save up to 30 percent — like right now.
Gear Patrol
HexClad Just Released a Dutch Oven, And It's Already $50 Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Fall may be over, but it still feels like soup season to us. And there's no better way to make homemade soup than in a Dutch oven. HexClad, known for its chef-quality nonstick and stainless steel hybrid cookware, just released a Dutch oven of its own. And it's already on sale for $50 off, knocking 22 percent off the $230 MSRP.
