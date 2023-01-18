ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Analytics predicts winners for this weekend’s NFL playoff games

Wild games. Wild finishes. Wild storylines. Wild Card weekend lived up to the name for the NFL but the league now turns the page to the divisional round. Not only does this round have fewer puns available, but it could also struggle to match the excitement of last weekend. While...
Power 93.7 WBLK

FREE Super Bowl Tickets With One Important Catch

Super Bowl weekend will be here before you know it and even though we don't which two teams will be playing in the NFL Championship game, we do know that you could be there. Here in Western New York, Buffalo Bills fans are getting ready for the game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park. If the Bills win, they move on to the AFC Championship game. Win that and it's on to the Super Bowl in Arizona! But before all that happens, you can roll up your sleeve and get ready to win.
