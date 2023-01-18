Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
13 hours of search… 6 confidential documents recovered, FBI raids Joe Biden's houseSikaraWilmington, DE
Related
Police: Intoxicated Driver In Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Crash
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has released that at approximately 2:50 p.m., today, Saturday, January 21, 2022 a motor vehicle crash (suspected intoxicated driver involved) occurred at the intersection of Delilah and Fire Roads in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. “A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by...
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say
A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man Stabbed, ‘Bleeding heavily,’ in Atlantic City, NJ; 21-year-old Man Arrested
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in his chest Thursday evening. CHARGES: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 6:00, their officers were called to...
NJ man suspected of fatal shooting, leading high-speed chase arrested in Georgia
Law enforcement in Georgia arrested a 29-year-old New Jersey man on Saturday for a fatal shooting in Bridgeton last summer, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Robber caught after hitting same N.J. convenience store twice, cops say
A 30-year-old man who Atlantic City police say robbed the same convenience store at knifepoint twice this month was arrested on Monday, authorities said. A police officer saw Dominique Devonish driving on the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue about 5 p.m. and recognized him from wanted flyers detectives had passed around the neighborhood following the robberies, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
Woman convicted in fatal stabbing can get new trial over Miranda rights mistake, court rules
Detectives investigating a 2018 fatal stabbing in Atlantic City violated the suspect’s Miranda rights, questioning her a second time as she recovered in a hospital, an appeals court has ruled. The court on Wednesday overturned Rollie Ellis’ convictions and sent her case back to the Atlantic County trial court...
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol station
A tragic incident occurred at a Philadelphia petrol station on the night when a man was killed during a robbery. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee at the petrol station and was working at the time of the incident.
Man indicted in shooting death of N.J. driver who crashed into house
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County man accused of shooting another man in a vehicle he was allegedly following. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is accused of shooting George Gonzalez, 27, of Vineland as the victim drove shortly before midnight on July 30. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she...
Police: Man arrested for vandalizing 3 churches in Camden, Gloucester counties
Peter Sirolli is accused of setting a 10-foot cross on fire on the lawn of a church in Woodbury.
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Man cleaning gun accidentally shot wife in North Philadelphia, police say
Police say a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a woman hospitalized appears to be accidental.
17-year-old dies after triple shooting in Frankford: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, police said Thursday night. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of the 2000 block Brill Street. Police said the teen was brought to the firehouse on Magee Avenue with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his stomach.He was rushed to an area hospital, where police said he later died.An officer told CBS Philadelphia one person was shot in a house on Brill Street, another person was shot on Scattergood Street and a third showed up at the firehouse.There's no word on any arrests.
Two people killed when van, truck collide on N.J. Turnpike
A driver and a passenger were killed when two vehicles collided on the New Jersey Turnpike last weekend, authorities said. A truck hauling a tanker trailer was traveling northbound on the ramp from Interchange 2 in Woolwich Township when it merged into the right lane on the Turnpike shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police.
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
WGMD Radio
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
Police identify 2 killed in Kingsessing triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0