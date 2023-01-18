Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
How to Use Apple's HomePods As TV Speakers
You can use any of Apple's HomePods — the original HomePod (discontinued), HomePod mini or newest second-generation HomePod — and turn them in TV speakers. All you need is a HomePod (any model) and an Apple TV. For the best sound, you should get two HomePods and configure...
Gear Patrol
G-Shock's Rangeman and Mudmaster Combine High-Tech Functions and Legendary Toughness
Every G-Shock watch is made to withstand intense impacts and brutal conditions – these two models add extra functions and tech to the brand's legendary resilience. The Triple Sensor-equipped G-Shock Rangeman is purpose-built for reliability in extreme conditions. The latest addition to G-Shock's Master of G lineup, the GW9400...
Gear Patrol
Miir’s Insulated Carafe Is Made to Keep Your Pour-Over Coffee Extra Hot
For most coffee nerds out there, the preferred method of making their brew is the pour-over method. Pour-over coffee involves pouring hot water, ideally from a gooseneck kettle and heated to around 205 degrees, in a circular motion over relatively coarse grounds in a conical filter where it drains into a waiting carafe. The most classic setup involves a Chemex carafe. Invented in 1941, the Chemex is a design icon and kitchen staple, and its hourglass-shaped glass body remains the gold standard for purists.
Gear Patrol
Bundle The Ridge's Modern Minimalist EDC Wallets and Tools and Save Up to 30%
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Originally launched as a Kickstarter project by a father and son team back in 2013, The Ridge swiftly took the everyday carry world by storm and has since solidified itself as one of the most innovative and significant brands in the space. Now, The Ridge and EDC practically go hand-in-hand, especially since it has expanded beyond just wallets to include key organizers, pens, valet trays and more. And while a Ridge product is honestly a solid deal at its normal MSRP, they're even better when you can bundle and save up to 30 percent — like right now.
Comments / 0