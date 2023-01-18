Read full article on original website
9 Cheese Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin
From cheese hats to "cheese orphans" to gourmet gas station cheddar, here's how to experience Wisconsin's epic cheese scene like a hungry local. People call Wisconsinites cheese-obsessed, but we don’t really think about it like that. For us, easy access to literally the best cheeses in the country — and the world — is a given and often something we take for granted. But once you’ve lived here and then go somewhere else, it’s like cheese detox. You miss it and realize how lucky you were to live in this dairy product wonderland. The siren song of squeaky cheese curds might even be the thing that draws you back home.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Illinois
Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Illinois has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Illinois Urban Legends. While Illinois has countless legends, let's take a look at...
This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State
Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin
Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
We Energies crews from Wisconsin save driver that flew off hill while helping restore power in California
(WFRV) – We Energies traveled over to California to help restore power after major storms in the area. However, they did a little more than restore power. “We wrapped up our power restoration efforts in central California and had just started our trip home when a driver of an SUV lost control, shot across the freeway median, and went airborne down a 75-foot embankment,” said Jeb Loth, a We Energies operations supervisor.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
2023 Wisconsin State Fair headliners
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair is beginning to release its Main Stage acts for this year's fair. Thursday, Aug. 3: Alabama with Exile, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7: For King + Country with Katy Nichole, 7:30 p.m.
One Wisconsin man's unique hobby of raising Texas longhorns
Everyone has a hobby. Some are more unique than others. For John Kane, his hobby is raising Texas Longhorns.
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
