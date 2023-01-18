Read full article on original website
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA
And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
q973radio.com
Is This Shreveport’s Oldest Building?
Today, I wanted to track down the oldest building still in use in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I think I’ve found it. Naturally, our city’s supposed oldest building is located in downtown Shreveport. That’s fitting considering our downtown area is full of history and iconic buildings. I’ll be honest, when I started on this journey, I predicted our oldest building would either be a house outside of downtown Shreveport or one of our many buildings located in the heart.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Bossier Parish Elementary Students Getting Child I.D. Kits
In the coming days, Child ID Kits from the National Child Identification Program will be sent home from school with all elementary age students across Bossier Parish. Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office partnered with Bossier Parish Schools and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office to distribute these kits so parents will have vital information to provide to law enforcement in the event of an emergency involving their child.
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking the public for help finding 15 year old runaway child, Bernecia Johnson. She is described as 4'5" tall, and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair, and was last seen wearing bleach-washed blue jeans with several holes, and a beige sweater and gray slippers.
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
KSLA
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
KSLA
Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport. Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
KTBS
Pro-life advocates march on Louisiana Boardwalk
Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb. But many says their pro-life stance goes...
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
A man sailing on a Louisiana river found a nearly 40-year-old message in a bottle and was able to contact the author.
Shreveport, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Shreveport. The Minden High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The North Caddo High School basketball team will have a game with Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today's Storms
The threat of strong storms and excessive rainfall will move into Louisiana later today. Here's when forecasters believe we'll be facing the worst of the weather.
Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana's Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway
Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette.
Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
KSLA
Severe storms expected today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Starting off very warm and breezy across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front is approaching from Texas and Oklahoma and this will bring widespread storms to the region today. Scattered storms will quickly start to develop around sunrise...
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
