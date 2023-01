On Thursday, January 26 at 6:30pm in the Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library will host Iditarod racer Karen Land and her Alaskan Husky Noggin for an exciting presentation on the Iditarod and sled-dog racing! The event will feature first-hand stories from Karen about racing across the Alaskan tundra, along with demonstrations of how a dog sled works and what equipment is needed to stay warm for two weeks in the wilderness. Noggin the sled dog will accompany Karen as she shares her thrilling experiences and insights.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO