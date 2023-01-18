Read full article on original website
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
Douglas Budget
Long-term funding for suicide prevention lifeline removed
CHEYENNE — The 988 suicide lifeline bill was stripped of its $40 million appropriation to create a long-term trust fund on Friday, as well as the $6 million for a trust fund reserve account. The change was adopted in an amendment brought forward by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. His...
capcity.news
Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Cheyenne’s Day of Giving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Texas Roadhouse in Cheyenne is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to support the city’s Day of Giving. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the restaurant’s 1931 Bluegrass Circle location. Residents can purchase tickets ahead of time for $16 each and receive a lunch of BBQ pulled pork, corn, a Caesar salad and a roll, with a drink included for dine-in orders.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
capcity.news
US Air Force to host local town hall discussing real estate acquisition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is holding a town hall meting on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluffs Community Center in Laramie County. The intent of the meeting is to inform the local public and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department Recognized as Pediatric Receiving Facility
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has been recognized as a Pediatric Receiving Facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) Office of Emergency Medical Services. CRMC received the Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition during a presentation in its emergency department last week...
Three abortion bills hit the docket
Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and...
capcity.news
Cheyenne cook shares kimchi, Korean cuisine classes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented cabbage with a spicy, salty and tangy flavor. The desire to share this unique dish with community members is what motivates Booyong Kim to operate Mama Boo’s Kitchen, a small kimchi-making business she started several years ago out of her north Cheyenne home.
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?
I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
capcity.news
Annual polar plunge honoring past, current members of the armed forces to happen this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne’s annual Schwartz Memorial Plunge will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at Sloan Lake at Lions Park, located on Carey Avenue at 8th Avenue. A polar plunge is an event held in the winter months in which people jump into a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/19/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Amanda Lynn Piercy, 35 –...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries
Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
When Will Eastbound I-80 From Cheyenne to Nebraska Reopen?
Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions. As of 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation still has no estimate as to when eastbound Interstate 80 from exit 370 (Archer) to the Nebraska state line may reopen. The 31-mile stretch...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
shortgo.co
CPD Requests Assistance Investigating Recent Burglaries
The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a recent surge of burglaries where criminals are targeting valuable items left inside of vehicles. In the past 30 days, we have received more than 50 reports of these incidents throughout Cheyenne. In over half of these cases, vehicle windows were broken, while others gained access through unlocked doors.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
