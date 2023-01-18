GOOD FOR YU...I HAD A SANCTUARY AND AT ONE POIMT HAD 79 DOGS OF ALL DESCRIPTIONS..Not running all over though...AL though had plenty of acrage..I gave them all friends eaCh..2 / or 4 together in 1/2acre runs all fenced...self feeders/waterers...large igloos full of straw..they were all happy campers..most got adopted. as years went on....I had a wonderful bunch/horses/goats/pigs, yu name it I had it till it was adopted..and I always would take any of my animals back within 3 mths..even longer...they to My knowledge never went to the pound...it's great if yu can afford the bills...few donations of large Truck food from Purina occasionally...but we all managed Hubby waS working all time..
Related
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
‘Her owner failed her’: One of two dogs found abandoned in Richmond euthanized
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6