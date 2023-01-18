ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Paula Roberts
2d ago

GOOD FOR YU...I HAD A SANCTUARY AND AT ONE POIMT HAD 79 DOGS OF ALL DESCRIPTIONS..Not running all over though...AL though had plenty of acrage..I gave them all friends eaCh..2 / or 4 together in 1/2acre runs all fenced...self feeders/waterers...large igloos full of straw..they were all happy campers..most got adopted. as years went on....I had a wonderful bunch/horses/goats/pigs, yu name it I had it till it was adopted..and I always would take any of my animals back within 3 mths..even longer...they to My knowledge never went to the pound...it's great if yu can afford the bills...few donations of large Truck food from Purina occasionally...but we all managed Hubby waS working all time..

The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
One Green Planet

Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody

Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
New York Post

Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap

This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
CALDWELL, ID
One Green Planet

Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill

When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
BRICK, NJ
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Local Animal Shelter is Closing

Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
VERNON CENTER, NY
