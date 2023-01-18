ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Microsoft Laying Off 10,000 Employees Amid Business Slowdown

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jywqd_0kIngzkr00

Tech giant Microsoft said it is cutting 10,000 jobs, representing about 5% of its global workforce, in an effort to cut costs amid signs of an economic slowdown.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the layoffs in a memo to staff Wednesday, which the company disclosed in an SEC filing . The job cuts will occur through the end of Microsoft’s third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ends in March. Some employees are being notified today that they’re losing their jobs, Nadella wrote.

In addition to the layoffs, Microsoft is taking other cost-cutting actions, including making “changes to our hardware portfolio” — which it didn’t detail — and will consolidate building leases “to create higher density across our workspaces,” the company said in the SEC filing. All together, Microsoft said the moves will result in a charge of $1.2 billion for the December 2022 quarter, representing a 12 cent/share hit to diluted earnings.

“These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts,” Nadella wrote in the companywide memo.

Microsoft’s mass layoffs are the latest to sock the tech sector. Amazon this month announced that it will eliminate “just over” 18,000 positions , and Salesforce said it is pink-slipping 8,000 (10% of its employee base). Last fall, Meta last fall said it would lay off 11,000 workers to prune headcount by 13%.

While Microsoft saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, according to Nadella, “we’re now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less.” He added that the company is “seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one.”

Microsoft had hired roughly 75,000 employees since 2019 as the company “needed to aggressively hire along with the rest of the tech sector and spend money like 1980s rock stars to keep pace with eye-popping demand,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research note Wednesday. “We are seeing the clock strike midnight for the tech sector after a decade of hyper growth and now major layoffs are being seen at MSFT, Salesforce, Meta, Amazon, among many others across the Valley.” Wedbush is maintaining its “outperform” rating on Microsoft, with a $290/share 12-month price target.

Microsoft is eliminating roles in some areas but “we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” Nadella noted. The industry is seeing the next major wave of computing “being born with advances in AI, as we’re turning the world’s most advanced models into a new computing platform.”

Microsoft is scheduled to release Q2 FY23 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Vox Media Lays Off About 130 Employees, 7% of Workforce

Digital media firm Vox Media, home of brands including Vox.com, SB Nation, New York Magazine, Vulture, The Verge, Thrillist and NowThis, is laying off 7% of its workforce across departments, resulting in the elimination of about 130 jobs. Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff informed employees of the cuts in a memo Friday, citing “the challenging economic environment impacting our business and industry.” The layoffs will hit “several different teams across Revenue, Editorial, Operations and Core Services,” according to Bankoff. “Unfortunately, in this economic climate, we’re not able to sustain projects and areas of the business that have not performed as anticipated, are...
Variety

Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From ‘Chicago Fire’ for a Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire,” is stepping away from the NBC drama. A source close to production confirms to Variety that the actor is on a leave of absence to deal with a person matter. Kinney has led the Dick Wolf series since its debut in 2012. In addition to the firefighter series, he has appeared on all of the spinoffs, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice.” The “One Chicago” world has seen many changes over the last few years — specifically on “Chicago Fire.” Jesse Spencer exited the show in 2021 after 200...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Calls Out ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Ate Only Potatoes for Two Weeks as a Detox

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to getting in shape for movie roles, from “Twilight” to “The Batman,” but the actor has also been vocal about the “insidious” body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a new cover story. While he said he had never struggled with his own body image, he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” Pattinson added, “I once ate nothing...
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Variety

Regal Cinemas to Shut Down 39 U.S. Theaters Amid Bankruptcy

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest chain of movie theaters in the U.S., will close 39 locations after its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September, according to legal filings obtained by Variety. Cineworld will reject the leases beginning Feb. 15. Amid a massive decline in the domestic box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly rent per theater increased by nearly 30% from 2019 to 2022, according to the latest bankruptcy filing. “In total, the Debtors estimate that rejecting the Leases will save their estates approximately $22 million annually,” the document states. Any personal property of little value remaining at the...
Variety

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage

When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent ­— is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
Variety

Jeremy Renner Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident, Posts Photo of Physical Therapy Workout: ‘These Bones Will Grow Stronger’

Jeremy Renner revealed in a new Instagram post that he broke over 30 bones in the snow plow accident that left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Alongside the info, Renner posted a photo of himself doing leg stretches as he undergoes physical therapy at home. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote in the caption. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.” “These 30...
Variety

Cecilia Vega Jumps to CBS News’ ‘60 Minutes’ From ABC News

Cecilia Vega, who has been with ABC News for more than a decade, will jump to a new correspondent role on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” leaving behind an influential role covering the White House for the Disney-backed news operation. Her move marks a rare effort to expand the hub of on-air personnel devoted to “60 Minutes.” In the recent past, executive producer Bill Owens has worked to augment his staff, elevating correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Jon Wertheim to full-time status and trying to develop a team devoted to a separate streaming effort tied to the show, an initiative that was ultimately...
Variety

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Faced His Fear of Dancing on Camera, but It Couldn’t Prevent ‘One of the Biggest Panic Attacks of My Life’

Robert Pattinson faced one of his deepest fears by dancing on camera in a commercial for Dior’s Homme fragrance. But that couldn’t prevent “The Batman” star from suffering “one of the biggest panic attacks of my life” when he stepped onto the dance floor at a party a few weeks after he shot the ad. “I thought I’d broken my curse when I did that scene,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a recent cover story. “But then I went to a party a few weeks later — thinking I’m like Billy Elliot — and as soon as I took one step...
Variety

David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dies at 81

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his representative says. He was 81 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed. The death came as a surprise to those who followed his very active Twitter account, which he’d kept tweeting on as recently as Wednesday. One of Crosby’s final tweets the day before he died was to make a typically jocular comment about heaven: “I heard the place is overrated… cloudy.” Former CSNY partner Graham Nash, who...
Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Variety

New Production Management Survey Launches Examining U.K. Shortage

Bournemouth University has launched a new survey as part of its research into the shortage of production managers in the U.K. screen industry. The Production Managers Survey 2023, which launches today, is one strand of research being done by Bournemouth’s Media Industries Research Group within the university’s Bournemouth University’s Centre for Excellence in Media Practice. Titled “Understanding the production management skills gap in U.K. TV,” the project is supported by the British Academy/Leverhulme Trust with funding provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Leverhulme Trust, the Sino-British Fellowship Trust and the Society for the Advancement of Management Studies. According...
Variety

Netflix Adds More Than 7 Million Subscribers in Q4, Smashing Previous Target

Netflix reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, revealing financial performance for the three-month period during which the platform’s cheaper, ad-supported plan launched and the new Tim Burton drama “Wednesday” regularly dominated the weekly Top 10 rankings. The streamer added 7.66 million net new subscribers in Q4, compared to its own estimation of 4.5 million additions. And Netflix ended 2022 with 230.75 million worldwide, smashing its previous target of 227.59 million. That represents 4% year over year growth in total subs, with paid memberships rising by 910,000 in the U.S. and Canada, 3.2 million throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 1.76 million...
Variety

‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Steal Jonah Hill’s Brash ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ Update

“I’m starting to think I’m never going to meet a woman who understands me,” laments Ezra (Jonah Hill), a 35-year-old man with a desk job at a brokerage firm and zero romantic prospects. Ezra is a bit of a hipster: He wears his hair in a ponytail, collects Nike sneakers and sports elaborate tattoos on his arms. But Hill, cast as an earnest romantic comedy lead for the first time in his career, amps up the character’s likability, too: He’s a modest hipster, a socially awkward mensch who doesn’t always know how to stand up for himself. When he goes...
Variety

‘Scream 6’ Executive Producer Kevin Williamson on Finally Locking in Hayden Panettiere’s Return as Kirby

Kirby is officially back. Hayden Panettiere returns to the “Scream” universe for the sixth film, making it the first time that audiences have seen her character, Kirby Reed, since she was left for dead in 2011’s “Scream 4.” However, she may have been back sooner — if the producers could have tracked her down. “We’re like, ‘Where’s Kirby?’ We couldn’t find her. She doesn’t have an agent. She had sort of disappeared,” executive producer Kevin Williamson tells Variety. When he started filming Season 2 of “Tell Me a Story” in Tennessee in 2019, he met crew members who worked on “Nashville” with...
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Indian Multiplex Chain Inox Reveals Expansion Plans Ahead of PVR Merger (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian multiplex chain Inox Leisure has revealed ambitious expansion plans as its merger with PVR Cinemas is finalized. PVR currently operates 900 screens across 181 properties in 78 cities and Inox 722 screens across 170 multiplexes in 74 cities. Post merger, which was approved earlier this month by India’s National Company Law Tribunal, the combined entity will be known as PVR-INOX and will be India’s leading multiplex group by some distance and will be available in 109 cities. For a population of 1.4 billion, India has just 9,423 cinema screens, according to the annual EY report on the Indian industry. In...
Variety

‘Whitney Houston Hotel’ to Be Launched by Singer’s Estate, Primary Wave and Sony During Grammy Week

The estate of Whitney Houston and Primary Wave will continue to honor the singer with a Grammy-week-long event to celebrate Houston’s 60th birthday, career and life with the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” presented by Sony, with additional sponsors M·A·C Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank.  Taking place at the W Hotel in Hollywood, the week’s events will include Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge, a memorabilia exhibit featuring photos of Houston as well as several iconic gowns worn throughout her legendary career, a pop-up shop with exclusive merch, electronics and more.  Two days of live music will feature performances from a variety...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Magnolia Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ After Sundance Premiere

Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything” from CNN Films following its premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film from director Lisa Cortés examines the seismic impact that Richard Penniman, known professionally as Little Richard, had on the origins of rock and roll, as well as his personal struggles with his sexuality and religious faith. The film uses archival footage, much of it involving his dynamic performances, to tell that story. Magnolia plans to release “Little Richard: I Am Everything” in April.  “Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy