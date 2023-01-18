Suspect busted for following stranger into her Brooklyn apartment building and groping her

A suspect has been busted for following a stranger into her Brooklyn apartment building and groping her, police said Wednesday.

Jayron Adolfo, 24, was arrested Tuesday for sexually motivated burglary, forcible touching and sexual abuse. He has no criminal record, cops said.

He is accused of following the 29-year-old victim into her Gowanus apartment building near Third Ave. and Eighth St. about 11 p.m. on Jan. 4, reaching under her skirt and grabbing her before running off without saying a word.

Three days later, cops released surveillance footage of the suspect captured at the Ninth St. subway station before the incident and asked the public’s help identifying him.

A Crime Stoppers tipster identified the suspect on Jan. 9, police said.

Adolfo, who lives in Sunset Park, has no prior arrests, police said.