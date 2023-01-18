ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Wrestling champ Jay Briscoe killed in car crash at age 38, police say

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Jay Briscoe, a popular professional wrestler who won more than a dozen world titles, died in a head-on car crash, police said Wednesday. He was 38.

The collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in Laurel, Del., when the driver of the other vehicle crossed a road’s center lane “directly into the path” of Briscoe’s truck, according to Delaware State Police.

The other driver, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, also died, while Briscoe’s daughters, ages 9 and 12, were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. The other three people were properly restrained.

Briscoe, who was from Laurel, was driving a Silverado 1500 and Ternahan was driving a Silverado 2500.

“Alcohol involvement in this crash is unknown,” state police said Wednesday. “No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.”

Briscoe and his brother, Mark Briscoe, debuted as professional wrestlers in 2001 and began competing with the Ring of Honor promotion company the following year.

Jay Briscoe won a pair of ROH World Championships, while he and his sibling — known collectively as the Briscoe Brothers and “Dem Boys” — won 13 World Tag Team titles, most recently in December.

“He was a star in ROH for over 20 years , from the first show until today,” ROH owner Tony Khan tweeted Tuesday night. “Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.”

Schools in the Laurel School District were closed Wednesday due to “an unthinkable tragedy in our community” and are set to reopen Thursday, administrators said.

“Please keep the Pugh family in your thoughts and prayers,” the district’s announcement said.

