Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stocks rally with Netflix; dollar jumps vs yen after BOJ governor remarks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity indexes rose sharply on Friday, with Wall Street rallying after a jump in Netflix and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares, while the U.S. dollar had its biggest daily percentage gain against the yen in about two weeks as the Bank of Japan governor repeated the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
investing.com
China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes,...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow racks up gains on Netflix surge, but ends week in red
Investing.com -- The Dow ended lower for the week Friday, despite a Netflix-fueled rally after the streaming giant's quarterly results showed a rebound in subscriber growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, or 330 points, but ended the week lower. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.
investing.com
Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) climbed after announcing job cuts. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) jumped...
investing.com
Smart Money Hasn’t Given Up on the S&P 500 Yet
The S&P 500 shed 1.6% on Wednesday as the index continues struggling with 4k resistance, the 200dma, and 2022’s downtrend line. Retail sales fell 1% in December, and wholesale price inflation slipped to the lowest levels since last winter. The market’s knee-jerk reaction was to buy those headlines hoping...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
investing.com
Silver Braces for Rally as U.S. Economy Loses Momentum
The economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum, with Retail sales and industrial production falling more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a downwardly revised drop of...
investing.com
S&P 500: Expected Pullback Has Arrived - Rally Time?
In our update from last week for the S&P 500 here, we "anticipate[d] a red W-ii soon, ideally down to $3875+/-25, before the red W-iii to ideally $4275+/-50 kicks in." Back then, the index was at $3997. It topped at $4015 earlier this week and dropped to $3885 yesterday. So far, so good. Now the index is staging a rally. Thus, the main question is whether the correction is complete or not.
investing.com
Dow futures trade higher, Netflix up 6.9% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading slightly higher during Thursday’s evening trade, with major benchmark averages declining during regular trade as the Fed’s Brainard noted the need to keep interest rates higher despite signs of slowing inflation. By 18:45 ET (23:45 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P...
investing.com
Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson
© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
investing.com
S&P 500: Rough Seas Ahead
A few days ago, I read a premium article over ZeroHedge, which went into great detail as to why the three components of what I call the Fed Spread – – most notably, the balance sheet – – render all the Q.T. the Fed is doing moot. In other words, by their arguments, the market was going to roar higher this year anyway. I confess, I felt pretty empty-headed reading the article because it didn’t sink in, although it was enough to strike fear into this bear’s heart.
investing.com
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
investing.com
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The...
investing.com
Chinese brokerages rush to raise billions in regulatory squeeze as Western competition looms
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages are in a race to raise billions of dollars in capital to meet regulatory requirements, jumping on a market upturn to bolster operations as they brace for tougher competition from Wall Street banks on their home turf. Chinese equities have rebounded more than 10%...
investing.com
Biden admin stops pulling oil from U.S. reserve after 14 months of draws
Investing.com -- The Biden administration has stopped drawing crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory report Thursday, as the government attempts to rebuild a reserve it pulled more than 200 million barrels from to keep fuel prices low for Americans.
investing.com
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k. Binance CEO mocks Jim Cramer as Bitcoin crosses the $20k price point. When BTC hit $17k, Cramer told investors it was an excellent exit opportunity. The global crypto market cap is on track to cross the $1 trillion...
investing.com
Gold up 5th week in row, with $1,950 test in view
Investing.com -- Gold prices maintained their luster for a fifth week in a row as bullish investors pushed toward a test of the $1,950 an ounce level on Friday — a breach analysts said would be crucial to sustaining the precious metal’s rally, which has been predicated on forecasts for smaller U.S. rate hikes.
investing.com
Natural gas in 5th week of freefall that has more than halved its value
Investing.com -- Five weeks running and the bulls in natural gas aren’t catching a break yet from the weather. Futures of the heating fuel on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry Hub fell 5% in the latest week, adding to their 48% drop over four previous weeks, as temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere remained unseasonably high for a winter.
Comments / 0