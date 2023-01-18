ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Deferred by Coroner Pending ‘More Investigation’

By Tomás Mier and Jon Blistein
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles County Coroner has asked for more time to determine Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death following the first autopsy.

In a statement shared with CNN , a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said, “Presley was examined on Jan. 14, and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Presley died last Thursday, Jan. 12, at the age of 54. She was rushed to a local hospital earlier in the day after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Several hours after her hospitalization was made public, Priscilla confirmed that the musician had died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla told People .

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Presley added. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Just days before her death, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother on Tuesday night, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech. Presley is Elvis’ only child.

Presley had been open about her health struggles in the past, including her sobriety journey after suffering from an addiction to opioids.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” she wrote in The United States of Opioids , referring to her father and ex-husband Michael Jackson, according to Yahoo .  “I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

On Sunday, Jan. 22, a public memorial for Presley will take place on the lawn in front of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It was previously announced that Presley would be buried at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Graceland’s Meditation Garden is also the resting place of Elvis Presley , as well as his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and grandmother Minnie Mae.

Comments / 5

Pacheco D
2d ago

they're just going to keep saying it was cardiac arrest so leave so let her rest in peace really it shouldn't be none of our business anyways family only

Reply
2
Rolling Stone

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
CALABASAS, CA
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jones Asks White People in New York How They’re Celebrating MLK Jr. Day

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from the Daily Show in December, former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones made her debut on the Comedy Central show Tuesday night. The first of several planned guest hosts, Jones took to the city streets on Monday to ask New Yorkers how they were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, sought to answer the question, “Do white people know how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?” The effervescent Jones surveyed an array of people, and the answers varied from “going to get coffee” to “shopping,” leading to...
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

Flo Rida Wins $82.6 Million Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius

Flo Rida has emerged victorious in his $82.6 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against the energy drink company Celsius. A jury in Broward County, Florida sided with the rapper — real name Tramar Lacel Dillard — who accused Celsius of not paying him the stock options and bonuses he was allegedly owed if the company hit certain sales markers. Specifically, Dillard was after the 1 percent ownership stake in the company that he said he was promised as part of the deal.  In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Dillard celebrated the victory, saying, “From the start, I only wanted what I worked for,...
FLORIDA STATE
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
extratv

Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Before Public Memorial

A week after her sudden death, Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. Us Weekly confirms Presley was buried next to her son at Graceland’s Meditation Garden. A day ago, TMZ reported that Presley’s final resting place was being prepared. In a video, it looked like Lisa...
talentrecap.com

Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Rolling Stone

