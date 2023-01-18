Porter Moser previews Oklahoma State ahead of Bedlam rivalry game

(Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma (11-6) takes on Oklahoma State (9-8) in Stillwater Wednesday night in the latest edition of the team’s rivalry.

Sooners head coach Porter Moser did not hold back his praise of the Cowboys, who look to bounce back with a win after falling to No. 21 Baylor. It’s a three-game losing streak for Oklahoma State at the moment, but Moser does not want the Sooners to get caught up in the Bedlam rivalry where the Cowboys could certainly come out with a win.

Moser previewed the game ahead of the road trip.

“Man, I think they’ve got older, veteran, really good guards,” Moser said. “Avery Anderson’s an all-league type player. Bryce Thompson is having a great year. They brought in two from the portal, John Michael-Wright and Asberry are two guys that can really stretch the floor.

“They can really, really shoot it. So I think their guard play is as good as it is in the league. And then you’ve got the best, top 3 shot blocking in the country. I think Boone’s having a phenomenal year. I think he’s leading in scoring in Big 12 play. Cisse, whether he plays or not, still is, in my opinion, one of the best shot blockers in the country.

“One of the best rim rollers in the country. And Tyreek. Those guys are, you got two guys that are getting nine blocks, and that’s not even counting Cisse.”

Moser chalked up Oklahoma State to doing everything right despite the team being just one game over .500.

“So they really protect the rim,” Moser said. “They’ve got veteran, older guards. I think they’re very good. They’re really sound defensively. Really sound defensively. That’s why they’re very good.”

Oklahoma got the win over West Virginia over the weekend to get back to its winning ways.

Despite the nail biting victory over West Virginia Saturday, the Sooners led wire to wire.

“You can’t ask for anything more than doing it [get the win} and to get the confidence to pulling it out on the close ones,” Moser said. “Two out of three, we have done it. Kansas went their way, but Texas Tech we end up pulling it out.”

Oklahoma takes on Oklahoma State Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. Following the game, the Sooners take on No. 21 Baylor, No. 2 Kansas, No. 13 Kansas State and No. 7 Texas.