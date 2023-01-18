Three-sport Arlington Martin standout Jeremiah Charles will visit Nebraska this weekend

The Nebraska football team has become “Georgia West,” and the rhyme and reason for this might not be as hard to decode as it looks. Since Matt Rhule has arrived in Lincoln, he’s managed to lure two former Georgia Bulldogs players into becoming Huskers. He almost got another to commit in Brett Seithart before the tight end apparently decided he wanted to stay in the Peach State. And if this weekend goes well, Rhule and company may indeed get a third former Bulldog to pull the trigger for the Cornhuskers.

