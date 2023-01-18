ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-sport Arlington Martin standout Jeremiah Charles will visit Nebraska this weekend

By Sean Callahan
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
2023 Arlington Martin wide receiver Jeremiah Charles

Three-sport standout Jeremiah Charles of Arlington Martin will visit Nebraska this weekend. He was offered by the Huskers on Tuesday.

