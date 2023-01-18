Lane Kiffin hints at more big news following Walker Howard transfer commitment

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ole Miss landed former four-star quarterback Walker Howard from LSU in the transfer portal and head coach Lane Kiffin teased more moves on Twitter.

Ole Miss might have transfer news coming and Howard could be the domino effect. After a sputtering end to the season, more reinforcements could be a welcomed scenario for the Rebels.

Kiffin took to Twitter in his usual and unique way to send Ole Miss fans a message.

“Do me a favor and keep your eye on ALL the rods the next 48 hours please!!!,” Kiffin wrote on Twitter.

Kiffin must be quite the fisherman and there are some big ones in the water, so to speak.

Howard threw for 33 yards. That also means that he retained his redshirt, giving him four seasons of eligibility.

Howard played high school football at St. Thomas More (Louisiana), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.