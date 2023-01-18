ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

2024 On3 top-20 CB Aaron Scott being pursued by top programs

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Springfield (Ohio) four-star cornerback Aaron Scott spoke with On3 about multiple programs involved in his recruitment. He is the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2024 On300.

dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide

One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-21-2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton rapper Eman Jones ramps up release schedule

I’ve been following Eman Jones for years but his album from last October, “Selah,” somehow slipped by me. I was all in on “Selah” so I was pleased when the Dayton rapper reached out with news of his three-song EP, “The Resolution,” released on Jan. 13, with more music forthcoming.
DAYTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

1-3" of snowfall expected in central Ohio on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Snow is expected to start falling by early Sunday morning before becoming widespread. Most of central Ohio will see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall by Sunday night. On Saturday night, we'll see increasing clouds and feel chilly temperatures before the snow showers take over Sunday...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann’s Team Needs an Identity, C.J. Stroud is QB1 for the NFL Draft and Ohio State Will Be Loaded Next Season

Ohio State women’s basketball just keeps on winning. I like that about this team. UHHH, CHRIS? Before Ohio State men's basketball began its streak of five-consecutive losses, the Buckeyes were the No. 1 team in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. That was pretty good! But now, after a 40% shooting performance against Minnesota and back-to-back sub-40% performances at Rutgers and Nebraska, Chris Holtmann's squad has fallen to No. 11 in that same category. Yikes!
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield man dead after crash on SR 72 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield man is dead following a crash in Clark County Friday morning. Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash that happened around 8:45 a.m. on SR-72 near miler marker 12 in Moorefield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation shows a...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
DUBLIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Counseling practice opens location in Sidney

SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Dayton Police awaiting approval for community camera access

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is hoping to introduce a new technology that will allow officials to have access to cameras all over the community in real time. However, the software must first be approved by the City of Dayton. The hope for the software ‘Fusus’ is for both private business and […]
DAYTON, OH
