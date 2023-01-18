2024 On3 top-20 CB Aaron Scott being pursued by top programs
Springfield (Ohio) four-star cornerback Aaron Scott spoke with On3 about multiple programs involved in his recruitment. He is the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2024 On300.
