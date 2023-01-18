Read full article on original website
Related
fintechnexus.com
October secures backing from EIF and Invest-NL
SME lender October announced €35 million in backing from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Invest-NL for their SME V fund today. This is the fourth time the EIF has shown its commitment to the fintech’s funds. “This renewed commitment for October testifies not only to the track...
fintechnexus.com
Walo and dale! team up to create a digital wallet for Columbian underbanked
Walo recently announced an alliance with dale! to launch a fintech that will provide banking services to underserved population segments and facilitate daily financial transactions through a hybrid model. The plan will count more than 1,500 points of experience throughout Colombia. In a statement, José Manuel Ayerbe, CEO of dale!...
fintechnexus.com
In ‘major global crypto enforcement,’ DoJ takes down…Bitzlato
January 19, 2023, social media was awash with speculation on who could possibly be at the receiving end of the DoJ’s “major global crypto enforcement.”. Rumors circulated, individuals tweeting that perhaps it was one of the “Big Three” (Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase). The somewhat anticlimactic answer...
fintechnexus.com
Nova Credit receives FCA approval as first cross-border credit reference provider
The credit system has faltered in today’s global society, where international relocations are part of daily life. Millions of international migrants have been excluded from access to financial products, a hardship not impacting many nationals. This is particularly pressing in post-Brexit Britain, which, buffeted by economic headwinds and a...
fintechnexus.com
How to make fintech apps eco-sustainable
The trend for ecological sustainability is spreading from industry to industry. Fintech has not become an exception, with the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria becoming an increasingly important factor for fintech businesses in raising investments. However, there is a “but” here. While many “green” fintech startups like Aspiration...
fintechnexus.com
Podcast #78: Craig McLaughlin of Finalytics.ai
Finalytics.ai is the first customer-centric data platform designed to help credit unions translate high-touch service onto the digital channel. I find the community bank and credit union space fascinating, they do not have the luxury of throwing money at problems as they have to be strategic in how they solve their tech needs.
Comments / 0