ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Syllabus Week: What Cedric Baxter Jr., Jaydon Chatman, Andre Cojoe need to work on

By Joe Cook
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSWWr_0kIneEmU00
Chad Simmons/On3

Depending on who you ask, “syllabus week” isn’t limited to a seven-day period. Some recognize syllabus week as lasting one day, others recognize it for an entire month.

[Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]

Whatever your preferred way to celebrate the beginning of the semester is, any newly-minted Texas Longhorns football player has a learning curve they have to navigate as they settle in on campus, begin workouts with Torre Becton, and learn other aspects of the program in preparation for spring football practices.

Rather than just telling each new Longhorn making their first few steps on the Forty Acres to “learn the playbook and get to know your teammates,” Inside Texas will look for specific areas for each mid-year enrollee to focus on during their first few weeks and months on campus.

Cedric Baxter

Baxter, On3’s only five-star at his position, has all the physical tools necessary to be a great running back. He has the desired size and strength to make life tough for tacklers, and enough speed outrun a significant portion of the players who will be charged with bringing him down.

He’ll have a more multifaceted role at Texas than the one he had at Edgewater, and that’s where his biggest learning curve lies.

Baxter’s senior highlight tape has 3:52 of mostly touchdowns. Same with his junior tape, all 6:07 of it. But of those 10 minutes of highlights, only a small handful of plays are runs behind zone blocking schemes, and they’re outside zone plays at that. Everything else is on a gap blocking scheme.

Steve Sarkisian believes in being proficient in a lot of different things. That’s not just limited to personnel, but also in plays. Sarkisian runs outside zone and gap blocking plays, but he also is a believer in inside zone. Baxter will need to learn the ins and outs of inside zone, a staple Sarkisian playcall, to make the most of his first year on campus.

One other area On3’s No. 1 running back needs to work on is his hands. Baxter caught 18 passes in three years at Edgewater. He’ll be asked to be a part of the pass game far more often at Texas.

[Sign up NOW for the Inside Texas newsletter for Texas Longhorns daily updates and breaking news in your inbox!]

Jaydon Chatman

Chatman has excellent size for the position already, and plenty of experience playing tackle for Harker Heights. There is a lot to work with as far as his blocking ability and his footwork. College strength and conditioning will do wonders for him.

Chatman hasn’t posted senior film on his Hudl profile, but some of his Harker Heights teammates have.

Upon review of that film, specifically his quarterback’s film, Chatman’s motor is something that’ll have to be turned up as his time at Texas begins. Playing Power 5 football, especially SEC football in the coming years, is an activity that requires peak effort on a down by down basis. Sheer physical attributes won’t be enough to get by at this new level.

If Chatman showcases the skills that led him to be a sought-after prospect by some of the nation’s best programs with consistent effort, he’ll be on his way to becoming a versatile option for Kyle Flood.

Andre Cojoe

Cojoe just turned 17 the other day, and is listed at 6-foot-6, 353 pounds by the school.

Considering his age and size, Cojoe has one of the longer developmental curves among members of the 2023 offensive line class.

Cojoe often used pure size and strength to block opponents. His footwork shows a willingness to be active in pass protection, and his run blocking indicates just the right level of nasty needed for an offensive lineman.

Along with reaping the benefits of college strength and conditioning, Cojoe should focus on marrying the good foundation his footwork provides with improved technique in his hands. He’ll have plenty of time to do it, and once his skill set and body mature, he could be a stalwart at multiple positions on the offensive line.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Football: Watch Arch Manning toss some dimes to DeAndre Moore

The biggest new addition to the Texas football program via the early enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class this month is the former elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning. The top-ranked recruit in Texas’ 2023 signing class arrived on campus a couple of weeks ago for the spring semester.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

AD Mitchell, former Georgia WR, reportedly makes transfer decision

AD Mitchell is headed to the Big 12, per a report. According to On3’s Inside Texas, the former Georgia receiver committed to Texas on Friday night. He had previously been linked to the Longhorns after deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier this week. Mitchell spent 2 years with...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Five-star WR Micah Hudson on campus for Texas Junior Day

Earlier in the week Five-star Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson told Horns247 that he would miss this weekend's Junior Day due to a scheduling conflict with skills trainer Margin Hooks. However, late last night Hudson informed 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs that he would make the visit to the Forty Acres after all but would leave the event early to make it back to Waco in time for his session.
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Steakhouses in Austin, TX (2023 Updated)

If you’re looking for a juicy and tender steak cooked to perfection, there is perhaps no better place to find one than in the great state of Texas. It’s no wonder that its state capital, Austin, hosts so many top-rated steakhouses. We’ve gathered the top twelve best steak...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
SAN MARCOS, TX
US105

Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup

We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Meteorologist Allison Miller Busts a Move with Her Spirited “Dance Forecasts”

From historic freezes to triple-digit heat, Austin weather is consistently inconsistent—and often a source of stress. But local TV personality Allison Miller has found a way to spice up her daily forecasts for locals. In the last two years, the morning anchor and meteorologist for CBS Austin has gained popularity for posting “dance forecasts,” which she shares on social media (@allisonmillertv). From a “Jailhouse Rock”–themed shimmy on Elvis’ birthday to a sped-up remix of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather” on a chilly day to Smash Mouth’s “Walking on the Sun” in the blazing summer, Miller’s popular forecasts add joy, humor, and rhythm into a normally mundane topic. Here, we caught up with Miller (who also moonlights as a dance instructor at the YMCA) to hear more about her festive forecasts.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy