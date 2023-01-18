Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Related
Delta Air Lines Adds New Los Angeles – Auckland Service
Delta Air Lines is adding another longhaul flight from its Los Angeles hub with the addition of new service to Auckland, New Zealand. Delta Air Lines Will Launch New Los Angeles – Auckland Service, Its First New Zealand Route. On October 28, 2023 Delta will launch a daily new...
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [1-20-2023 to 1-22-2023]
Well, the rain has stopped for the time being, but did anyone else have to swipe ice off their windshield this morning? Just us? Cool, cool…. Moving on! This weekend in Los Angeles, check out the Dance Camera West Festival, multiple Lunar New Year events (including at USC Pacific Asia Museum), a new art show at Brand Library, Zombie Joe’s Drive-By Theatre Festival, goat yoga in Burbank, an L.A. Made discussion at Central Library, and more. Grab a coat, find a to-do, and get to it.
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
foxla.com
'Rent-a-chicken' service gives you a coop, complete with birds, for your own farm-fresh eggs
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that skyrocketing egg prices across the country are prompting many people to perhaps cut back on egg consumption or find alternatives to combat the increasing costs. One such alternative that's gaining traction nationwide is renting your own chickens for your own personal stash of...
"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms
The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean. The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device.
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Secure parking lot for housing insecure people coming to Los Angeles County
Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure. The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure […]
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
LA City Council Extends New Protections For Renters As COVID Protections Expire This Month
With a Jan. 31 sunset date fast approaching, local lawmakers are considering new safeguards against evictions.
2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car
Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera
Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday. Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the […]
LA Council Committee Recommends Slate of Permanent Tenant Protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council's housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday.
Rapper files $10M claim over Dec. 31 encounter with L.A. County deputies
Lawyers for a Los Angeles-based rapper called Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim against Los Angeles County today, alleging sheriff’s deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year’s Eve.
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace to open in Glendale
Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Glendale, California, a north suburb of Los Angeles. The company said that renovations to the space will begin in late summer, with an anticipated soft opening in December 2023. It will feature approximately 12,500 square feet of retail space.
BoardingArea
215K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0