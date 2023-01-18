Read full article on original website
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Trendy NJ retailer reveals what’s hot for Valentine’s Day
Showcase, the retailer known for having the “hottest trends” has released their list of what’s trendy for Valentine’s Day. You can find the items in one of their six New Jersey stores or at their online store. Just some of the items they say are hot...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
Popculture
'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Released
American Idol contestant C.J. Harris' cause of death was released on Thursday. Harris died of a heart attack on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner in Alabama told PEOPLE. Harris was rushed to the hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. The singer was 31.
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Special "CHiPs" TV Dinner Reunited the Iconic Cast
The book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV’s Top Male Icons of the ‘50s, 60s, and ‘70s, profiles many beloved classic TV actors including CHiPs stars Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox.
New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring
Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
Selena Gomez Claps Back At Body-Shamers After Attending The 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Enjoyed Myself During The Holidays'
Selena Gomez isn't letting her haters get the best of her. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress shut down body-shamers on social media after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes for the first time, stunning in a strapless Valentino gown."I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," Gomez said in an Instagram Live last week after the Tuesday, January 10, event — where she was joined by her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9. GIRLS' NIGHT OUT! SELENA GOMEZ HITS THE GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET WITH LITTLE SISTER GRACIE"Right?" the Only Murders in the...
Eagles coach craves what kind of pizza? 8 South Jersey alternatives
So, you're the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles; a team that plays in the city with some of the second-best pizza in the world. You're getting ready to host a playoff game against the New York Football Giants, a team that plays in the state where they have the best pizza in the world, what are you craving Coach Nick Sirianni?
Lambertville, NJ Ice Cream Shop Making Eagles Football Treats
A popular Lambertville ice cream shop has found a tasty way to honor the Philadelphia Eagles this season. OwowCow just introduced the new Philly Special for all its fans...and for everyone who simply loves ice cream. They've joined forces with Dock Street Brewery for the limited edition project. They're whipping...
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Lists Her $17 Million Historic Hollywood Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]
1923 star Helen Mirren has listed her lavish Hollywood estate for sale or rent, and pictures show a residence that's a piece of history from the golden age of motion pictures. Mirren plays Cara Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel opposite Harrison Ford, who plays Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton. The Oscar-winning performer and her real-life husband, Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford, have listed their California estate at $16.995 million, according to celebrity real estate Dirt.com, but they're also willing to rent the place out for $39,995 per month with a two-year minimum lease.
Artist uses a tampon to recreate Heidi Klum’s Golden Globes outfit
An artist has created a mini version of the outfit Heidi Klum wore at the Golden Globes - using a tampon and tinfoil.Angelica Hicks has shared many recreations of celebrities’ show-stopping outfits on Instagram, where she boasts over 131,000 followers.In a recent video, she documented the process of making Klum’s silver sequin mini dress look at the 80th annual awards ceremony last Tuesday. She paired the outfit with a silver choker and heels and a purple feather boa.To start creating her replica, Hicks put a small piece of foil on the body of a blonde Barbie doll. She then...
Mask-wearing Jessica Chastain celebrates not getting Covid at Golden Globes as multiple stars test positive
Jessica Chastain has celebrated her decision to wear a mask at the Golden Globes after a number of fellow attendees tested positive for Covid after the awards show.On Tuesday, The Good Nurse star, 45, arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globes in a silver-and-mesh gown by Oscar de la Renta. The actress completed the look with a matching face mask, which featured the same sequined details as her gown, and which she wore while navigating the red carpet at the awards show.“When the mask matches the dress,” Chastain captioned an Instagram video of her red carpet look last week.The...
purewow.com
Katie Holmes Totally Changes Up Her Hair with Chic (and Unique) Ponytail on ‘The Tonight Show’
Katie Holmes just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo that made us do a double take. This week, the actress appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she recalled booking The Ice Storm at age 17. Holmes opted against her signature hairstyle and wore a sleek ponytail that deserves an honorable mention.
