Read full article on original website
Related
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
Fantastic … another scam New Jersey residents should be aware of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
New Jerseyans need to stop giving each other crap for doing this with pizza
Fellow New Jerseyans, I beg of you, some of you need to get over this. We have enough to worry about in this state. It’s nearly impossible to live here with all of the expenses, we’re riddled with out-of-staters who don’t know how to navigate our roads, and we have a governor who has little interest in making the state more manageable for us.
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
This 1-pound mozzarella stick in New Jersey will blow your mind
This is the mozzarella stick to end all mozzarella sticks, and no surprise, it's right here in New Jersey. Mozzarella sticks are a staple when it comes to good bar food. I mean, it's fried cheese with warm marinara sauce, what's not to absolutely love?. The Jersey Shore is home...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
New Jersey has the oldest hotel in America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
Fake good Samaritan in alligator case deserves a break (Opinion)
Nothing in New Jersey is to be believed anymore. Remember McGreevey? Remember Katie McClure and the ran out of gas homeless scam? Abscam?. Well now it turns out this week’s story about a three foot alligator being found abandoned in the cold by a good Samaritan wasn’t true.
Wacky New Jersey burger joint gets national attention as ‘the best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
Why are there red balls on powerlines in New Jersey?
I've been a curious person from the time I was a little kid. When I was younger and on the carousel in Seaside Heights and all the other children were waving to their parents, I was trying to figure things out. Where is the music coming from? How is this...
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
NJ top news stories for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?. Some NJ lawmakers are worried the state could try to ban gas stoves and appliances after a report links gas stoves with higher asthma rates. ⬛...
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
The U.S. gained population in 2022: But see how many people NJ lost
We all know that life in New Jersey has become more difficult over the years, especially with the liberal policies of the current governor. The state is small-business averse and loves to tax and spend. We’ve lost residents for many reasons— because of high taxes, which can make it difficult...
People in New Jersey are eating their Christmas trees
Now I’ve heard everything. People in New Jersey are eating their Christmas trees. Believe it or not, the tree you cut down and dragged into your living room is begging to be added to your recipes, according to farm-to-table chefs in New Jersey. Do you love how that Christmas...
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Will East Brunswick join these NJ districts adding an Islamic holiday to calendar?
EAST BRUNSWICK — Muslim residents have urged the township Board of Education to add the religion’s major holidays to the school calendar. In Arabic, Eid literally means a “festival” or “feast.” There are two such major festivities in the Islamic calendar — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1