Advanced Osteopathic Health - 1/19/23
LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Nebbeling, Board Certified Regenerative Medicine Specialist with Advanced Osteopathic Health talks about Prolotherapy: a Non-Surgical Joint Repair. For more information please visit AdvancedOsteopathicHealth.com or call (517) 3231833. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
Personal finance class requirement set to take effect for Michigan high school students in fall
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Michigan students starting 8th grade in 2023, a personal finance class will now be a requirement before they can graduate from high school. The hope is that young people in Michigan won’t have to figure out all the financial roadblocks on their own now that a new personal finance class requirement is state law.
New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says. The wine bar...
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. The move comes two days after he was placed on leave. The firing was announced in a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel. After a review of University policies, the athletic...
Lansing Catholic sweeps boys and girls basketball doubleheader against Portland
Our Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week was a CAAC-White doubleheader as Lansing Catholic traveled to Portland. In the boy's game, Lansing Catholic knocked off Portland 49-37. Jack Jacobs lead the way for the Cougars with 11 points. On the girl's side, Lansing Catholic beat Portland 64-41. Hannah Pricco...
