ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Fox47News

Advanced Osteopathic Health - 1/19/23

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Nebbeling, Board Certified Regenerative Medicine Specialist with Advanced Osteopathic Health talks about Prolotherapy: a Non-Surgical Joint Repair. For more information please visit AdvancedOsteopathicHealth.com or call (517) 3231833. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says. The wine bar...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox47News

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. The move comes two days after he was placed on leave. The firing was announced in a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel. After a review of University policies, the athletic...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy