Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Two Lubbock authors release books to help others

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock authors have their first books sitting on the shelf at Wild Lark Books this week, both published with the goal of helping others. Sydney Crane wrote a children’s book about a family she met while working at the Hospice of Lubbock. She never thought her job title there, bereavement counselor, would turn her into an author.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

10 Unique Cocktails that Scream ‘Lubbock Texas’

These ten cocktails fit a variety of palates, and all scream 'Lubbock Texas'. Of course, we have to start with a drink named after the Lubbock legend, Buddy Holly. Combine in glass with ice, stir, enjoy. Because it will mess you up if you aren't careful, this is the Tornado.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Seminole’s 509 Drink Shop Sets Lubbock Grand Opening

Back in September 2022, I told y'all about a new drink spot coming to the Lubbock area. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?

If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How To Send A Delicious, Authentic Taste Of Lubbock Anywhere

I suppose you could send anything, anywhere if you really wanted to, but this is convenient. It can be tough shopping for relatives who live far away. First, you have the problem of them being hard to shop for, then you have shipping problems. So what do you do if you want to send someone something thoughtful that they'd actually like? That's the dilemma I was in and I came up with something cool.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show

Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Rock Station Celebrates 42 Years Thanks To You

This week FMX turned 42 years old. It is a truly mind-boggling achievement for any radio station to last this long. It is even more unheard of for a rock radio station to last this long. So many of you came from places where legendary stations, seemed like they'd always be there up and disappeared.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You

They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

18 Dog-Friendly Lubbock Pups Ready for Their Forever Home

One day I would love to open my own dog rescue. Until then, you can expect me to share all sorts of information about adoptable dogs here in the Hub City. The Lubbock animal shelter is always overflowing with dogs that need and deserve a good home. Many of these pups are passed by everyday without a second glance, but if you just gave them a shot, they would be the perfect companion.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Stay Lakeside In Lubbock At This Airbnb

Whether you are coming to Lubbock for business or pleasure, or maybe you already live in Lubbock and you need someplace for a staycation. You may want to enjoy a Lakeside Villa that comes complete with some great views of the Hub City. The "Lakeside Villa" is a private guest...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

