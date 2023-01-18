Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EST
Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs. SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the second game of their four-game road trip. The Clippers were nearly back to full strength with Leonard and George playing together for just the third time in January.
Citrus County Chronicle
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102
Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a 114-102 win Saturday night over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were again without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray gets 1st career triple-double, Nuggets rout Pacers
DENVER (AP) — The peach-colored coordination between Jamal Murray (shoes) and Nikola Jokic (suit) was purely by accident. This wasn't: Murray turning in his best Jokic imitation.
Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn’t seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game,” the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When...
Trevor Lawrence Shares Promising Message After Loss to Chiefs
The Jags quarterback shared a message of optimism after his team was eliminated by Kansas City on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Comments / 0