Suspect In East Greenbush Cold Case Killing Takes Own Life As Police Close In, DA Says
Nearly 30 years after an elderly New York woman was found bludgeoned to death inside her apartment, the cold case has finally been solved. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that Jeremiah James Guyette had been identified as the sole suspect in the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins.
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
Watervliet drunk driver crashes into utility pole, flees on foot
An unnamed 25-year-old from Watervliet was charged with driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing from the scene of the crash.
Wilbraham man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping
A Wilbraham man was arrested for an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect
Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Springfield shooting
An 18-year-old Springfield man suspected of an Orange Street shooting is facing charges following his arrest on Thursday. A ShotSpotter alerted the Springfield Police Department at 3:35 a.m. Thursday to a shooting at the 0-100 block of Orange Street. Police found a car struck by gunfire but no victims were reported.
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
WNYT
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant
A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog
A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
Suspect arrested in Holyoke hit and run deadly crash
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Holyoke.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
Gun, Heroin Found During Hatfield Traffic Stop; Vermont Man Busted: Police
Police arrested a Vermont man last week after they found more than two dozen baggies of heroin and an unlicensed pistol in his car during a traffic stop, authorities said. James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, was pulled over just after midnight on Jan. 11 along Route 91 in Hatfield because the license plate on his Audi had been expired for more than a year, Massachusetts State Police said. Watkins didn't have a driver's license either.
Schenectady man arrested after car chase
State police arrested Alexander Marcano, 43 of Schenectady on January 17. Marcano allegedly failed to follow commands from police ending up in a car chase.
Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police
Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County
Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
