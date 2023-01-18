ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
HADLEY, MA
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect

Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
HOLYOKE, MA
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant

A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Gun, Heroin Found During Hatfield Traffic Stop; Vermont Man Busted: Police

Police arrested a Vermont man last week after they found more than two dozen baggies of heroin and an unlicensed pistol in his car during a traffic stop, authorities said. James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, was pulled over just after midnight on Jan. 11 along Route 91 in Hatfield because the license plate on his Audi had been expired for more than a year, Massachusetts State Police said. Watkins didn't have a driver's license either.
HATFIELD, MA
Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police

Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County

Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
