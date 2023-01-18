Police arrested a Vermont man last week after they found more than two dozen baggies of heroin and an unlicensed pistol in his car during a traffic stop, authorities said. James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, was pulled over just after midnight on Jan. 11 along Route 91 in Hatfield because the license plate on his Audi had been expired for more than a year, Massachusetts State Police said. Watkins didn't have a driver's license either.

