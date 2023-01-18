Read full article on original website
Related
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hungary to host conservative conference for 2nd time
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — For the second year running, Hungary will host a conference in May of mainly U.S. and European conservatives as its right-wing populist government, largely isolated in Europe, seeks allies with like-minded movements further afield. The American Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, will host its...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers
Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn't be. The discovery of documents with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana follows the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former office — and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
Citrus County Chronicle
Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Jewish group that commissioned a survey on Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands said Wednesday that the results show “a disturbing lack of awareness of key historical facts about the Holocaust,” prompting calls for better education in the nation that was home to diarist Anne Frank and her family.
Citrus County Chronicle
Proud Boys expecting 'civil war' before Jan. 6, witness says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group's former leader.
Citrus County Chronicle
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany's top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive. German Foreign...
Comments / 0