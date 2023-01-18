Read full article on original website
Muskegon Heights boys basketball falls to Kalamazoo Phoenix
Muskegon Heights was on the losing end of an 86-35 boys basketball matchup with Kalamazoo Phoenix on Friday. The Tigers fell behind quickly, trailing 36-11 after the first quarter. Kalamazoo’s Jhymeir Wilkins caught fire with four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to finish with 19 points. Muskegon Heights...
Fremont clobbers Manistee in boys’ hoop action
FREMONT — Fremont defense was on target Friday night in a 64-35 victory over Manistee. The West Michigan Conference game was played at Fremont. “I thought we took better care of the ball and rebounded much better than we have been,” said Fremont coach Adam Bowen. “That will continue to be our focus moving forward. If we can do those two things, we are going to be in good shape. We had a lot of guys who played well and it was a good team win.”
Mason County Eastern falls to Bear Lake in girls’ hoops action
When you’re shut out in any quarter, it’s not a good omen. But when it happens in the very first period, it puts you in an exceptionally bad spot. That’s what happened to the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team Friday night. That led to a 33-26 loss to visiting Bear Lake in the West Michigan D League.
Anspach scores 26 to lead Fruitport past Grand Rapids West Catholic
Bode Anspach provided the spark the Fruitport boys’ basketball team needed on Friday night. Anspach poured in 26 points and helped the Trojans earn a 65-54 victory over Grand Rapids West Catholic. The game was played in the OK-Blue Conference. Both teams exchanged baskets early and were tied up...
Western Michigan Christian falls to McBain Northern Michigan Christian
McBain Northern Michigan Christian cruised past visiting Western Michigan Christian on Friday, 68-39 in a non-conference contest. The Comets led 31-20 at the half. McBain Christian put the game away with a 23-14 scoring advantage in the third period and went into the fourth quarter with a 54-34 lead. Jared...
Dempsey, Carnes lead Whitehall girls past North Muskegon
The Whitehall Vikings girls basketball team cruised to a 52-28 win over the North Muskegon Norsemen on Saturday afternon in a contest played at Whitehall. Onnyka Dempsey from Whitehall burned the North Muskegon defense for a game high 19 points, while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. Her teammate Hailey Carnes also finished in double digits with 10 points. She hit two 3-pointers.
Grand Haven gets by Grandville in overtime, 48-45
GRANDVILLE– — The Grand Haven girls earned a hard-fought overtime victory over Grandville on Friday. The visiting Bucs won the OK-Red matchup, 48-45. Grandville jumped out to a 9-7 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Grand Haven came back with a 14-10 scoring advantage and took...
Fast start sparks Montague to one-sided victory over Oakridge
The host Montague Wildcats came out fast on Friday night and soundly defeated the Oakridge Eagles, 64-34. The Wildcats stormed to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and the advantage grew to 42-16 at the half. “It was a good team win tonight against a solid Oakridge squad,” Montague coach...
Newaygo uses big second half to cruise past Lakeview
It took a while for the Newaygo boys’ team to kick its offense into high gear on Friday evening. Once they did, they cruised to a 64-42 Central State Activities Association victory over the Lakeview Wildcats. Newaygo managed to score 18 points in the third quarter and 27 points...
Ravenna girls pull out win over Fremont
–The Ravenna Bulldogs girls basketball team pulled the air out of the ball on Thursday night and ended up with a 32-26 non-conference win over the Fremont Packers. Neither team generated much offense during the opening eight minutes of action as Ravenna and Fremont ended the first quarter in a 5-5 tie.
White Cloud gets by Chippewa Hills in league basketball action
The White Cloud Indians hit the road Friday evening and came home with a 24-15 win over the Chippewa Hills Warriors in a Central State Athletic Association contest. In a matchup in which neither team could get their offense going beyond the first quarter, the Indians found themselves trailing 11-10 at the half.
Highly-ranked Muskegon wins big over Wyoming, 84-52
The Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team proved its lofty ranking in Division 1 on Friday night. The undefeated Big Reds, ranked No. 3 in the state, scored an 84-52 victory over Wyoming in the OK Conference-Green contest. The two teams combined to go 51-of-71 from the free-throw line....
Mason Central falls to top-ranked Maple City Glen Lake
Facing top-ranked Glen Lake proved more than the Mason County Central girls’ basketball team could handle on Thursday night. Host Glen Lake didn’t take long to get rolling with an 19-11 first quarter enroute to a convincing 68-31 victory over the Spartans and moved its record to 9-2. They dealt the Spartans their second loss in 12 games.
Coach Ingles posts 100th win in Kent City boys’ victory
The Kent City Eagles turned in a solid performance, especially on the defensive end, on Friday night and defeated visiting Reed City 46-33. The victory was No. 100 for Ingles during his career at Kent City. “Our defensive effort was the best it’s been all year,” Ingles said. “We were...
Mona Shores falls to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green action
The Mona Shores boys basketball team fell to Zeeland East on Friday in OK Conference-Green action, 65-52. The Sailors and the Chix ended up in a 13-all tie after the first quarter. The second quarter was a struggle for Mona Shores as they were outscored 18-8 and went into the...
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia
Will Chye had a big night for the Mason County Central boys basketball team with 19 points as the Spartans rolled up a 71-29 victory over visiting Hesperia Friday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Mason County took a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and outscored the...
Hovey has a triple-double as Hart runs past Holton
HART — Parker Hovey just keeps putting up the big numbers for Hart Pirates boys’ basketball team. He had another triple double Friday night in an easy 65-20 victory over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Pirates established control right from the get-go, using...
Hicks has a double-double to lead Hart past Montague
Hart’s girls basketball team won its fifth straight Thursday night with a tight 45-41 non-conference victory over Montague on the road. But the Pirates shot the ball poorly and made several early mistakes to open the door for the Wildcats to take a 9-2 lead after one. Although the...
Whitehall takes down Orchard View in boys basketball
The visiting Whitehall Vikings placed five players in double figures and defeated Orchard View, 71-48, on Friday night. Whitehall raced out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter. The Cardinals evened things up in the middle two quarters with a 31-30 advantage, but in the fourth quarter, Whitehall outscored Orchard View, 26-11.
Pentwater cruises past Mason County Eastern in Thursday hoops action
PENTWATER — A big first quarter got the Pentwater boys basketball team off to a fast start. The red-hot Falcons soared to a 68-38 West Michigan D League victory over visiting Mason County Eastern Thursday night. Six players scored in the first quarter for the Falcons led by Jonny...
