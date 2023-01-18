FREMONT — Fremont defense was on target Friday night in a 64-35 victory over Manistee. The West Michigan Conference game was played at Fremont. “I thought we took better care of the ball and rebounded much better than we have been,” said Fremont coach Adam Bowen. “That will continue to be our focus moving forward. If we can do those two things, we are going to be in good shape. We had a lot of guys who played well and it was a good team win.”

FREMONT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO