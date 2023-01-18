Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Ken Lowe To Join Board of Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery said that former Scripps Networks Interactive president and CEO Ken Lowe will join the company’s board of directors, effective April. 2. Lowe will replace former Liberty Media CEO Robert “Dob” Bennett, who is retiring from the board. Lowe was CEO of Scripps Networks when...
nexttv.com
Cecilia Vega To Depart ABC News for '60 Minutes'
Cecilia Vega, chief White House correspondent at ABC News, is moving to 60 Minutes on CBS in the spring. She will be a correspondent, based in Washington, DC. “Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” said Bill Owens, executive producer on 60 Minutes. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”
nexttv.com
Networks Invite Media Agencies To Join Measurement Joint Industry Committee
The media companies looking to form a joint industry committee to create standards for audience measurement have formally invited media agencies to join the organization. Letters were sent to all of the major agency holding companies Wednesday asking them to participate. The JIC was announced a week ago to promote...
nexttv.com
NAB: Deregulating Broadcasters Is Key to Competing with Big Tech
Leveling the playing field with Big Tech is a big policy prerogative for broadcasters according to the National Association of Broadcasters’ most recent policy agenda (opens in new tab). NAB said the dominance of edge provider platforms threatens a free press and broadcasters’ local journalism efforts. NAB‘s principal...
nexttv.com
Freevee Goes Straight-to-Series on 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
Amazon Freevee has greenlit original comedy The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. The show is inspired by the life of Vijal Patel, and is about an Indian family in their first few months after moving to America. There are eight episodes, and Freevee is going straight-to-series on the show. “As told through...
nexttv.com
Reelz Steps into Wrestling Ring in February with 'Major League Wrestling' Series
Reelz has acquired the rights to a new pro wrestling series launching in February. The weekly primetime series, Major League Wrestling, debuts February 7 and will feature a mix of world class fighters entering the ring to battle one another in front of a new generation of fans, according to the network. Immediately following the one-hour shows, Reelz will debut classic episodes from the MLW library.
nexttv.com
Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior VP, Dies After Heart Attack at 47
Alan Komissaroff, who had been with Fox News since its launch, died Friday at age 47, the company said. Komissaroff, who rose to become senior VP of news and politics for Fox News Media, suffered a heart attack at his home almost two weeks ago. “Alan was a leader and...
Comments / 0