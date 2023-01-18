Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach Commission directs city manager in communication, city priority solutions
The city of Flagler Beach have settled on a tentative path forward for the prevailing communication and priority issues in a workshop meeting on Jan. 19. Thursday’s workshop meeting lasted almost three and a half hours, just discussing the two topics. In the discussion of city priorities, commission members drilled the city manager on the way he was choosing tasks to focus on.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council to discuss cost of beach driving tolls for residents in March
Is it time for Volusia County to revisit how much visitors pay to access its beaches? Should residents be able to drive on the beach for free, or at least at a reduced cost? At least two members on the County Council think so. The County Council will discuss the...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Residents share concerns about canal dredging, fireworks enforcement
If social media is any indicator, a whole lot of Palm Coast residents are very fed up with the year-after-year blatant disregard of our local fireworks ordinance and the continual inaction by our Sheriff’s Office to enforce the law. The local ordinance forbids without a permit all fireworks that...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event
Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
palmcoastobserver.com
State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team to host ‘listening session’ Jan. 24
Residents of Flagler County are invited to attend a “listening session” hosted by the State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach. The strike team – Florida Department of Transportation, Flagler County,...
Political marquee causes some tension in San Marco community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The marquee on the San Marco Theatre caught some people off guard, but not for Lindsey Martin who loves and visits the San Marco area frequently. “Everyone has the right for their own freedom of speech especially the people who own the building, so I definitely don’t have a problem with it at all," said Martin.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning board OKs live music for Boot Hill Saloon Outpost
The Ormond Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval for a special exception at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would allow Boot Hill Saloon Outpost to host live outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. The special exception, tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by the City Commission...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Okays Golf Carts
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.
Flagler County receives $17 million to help fix coastal erosion
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave Flagler County funding to address coastal erosion. Flagler County will receive $17 million as part of the 2022 Special Session Funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he would award $100 million to help restore Florida’s coasts.
Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage
Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society
Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
palmcoastobserver.com
AARP Tax-Aide Foundation to offer free tax preparation assistance
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation will be providing free tax preparation assistance in Flagler County beginning on Feb. 1. Volunteers will be available to assist people from Feb. 1 to April 18 at the following sites, according to a news release from the AARP Foundation:. Flagler County Government Services Building, Bunnell...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Michael Coons
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Michael Coons was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, Kansas, right out of boot camp, and later transferred to the 42nd Military Police Group in Baumholder, Germany. He was a customs official and trained as a military police investigator at Rose Barracks, Vilsek, Germany. Coons was an Army M-16 rifle sharpshooter and an expert with both .38 caliber and .45 caliber pistols. After honorably completing his military service, he returned to New Hampshire and was a maintenance technician for the state’s community college system. In 2005 he moved to New Mexico and was a correctional officer until he, his wife Sherry and two sons relocated to Palm Coast. Coons is employed by Flagler County as a member of its General Services team. He has an interest and curiosity about the paranormal and enjoys attending conventions on the subject.
New ISO rating for MCFR may help lower homeowners’ insurance premiums
Marion County homeowners could be eligible for a reduction in their home insurance policy premium following a recent evaluation by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) that resulted in the county’s fire department rating improving from a Class 3 to a Class 2. Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta...
Local doctor enters crowded Florida House District 24 race
After announcing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 24 seat, Dr. Stephen Pyles said he wants to “put a doctor in the House.”. Pyles is a longtime Marion County resident who specializes in pain management at the Pain Treatment Centers in Ocala. He is one of several candidates running in a special election for the vacant House seat.
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO orders homeowner, residents to vacate home because of criminal history
For the first time in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has used a civil law to permanently order nuisance residents from their home. The five residents of the home, located in the 2300 block of Blueberry Street in Daytona North, each have history with law enforcement — felonies and misdemeanors of varying charges, including drug-related charges, according to a press release from FCSO. Since the current owner took possession in March 2018, FCSO has made 132 service calls to the residence, the press release said.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments
The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
luxury-houses.net
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Granada Grand Festival of the Arts to return to Ormond for ninth year
The 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts heads back to Ormond Beach on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the festival returns to New Britain Avenue between Beach Street and Ridgewood where event-goers will find artists, crafters, a chalk art competition, music, food, beer and wine and more.
Comments / 1