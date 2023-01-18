ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians

PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Wilton Simpson Ends Nikki Fried’s Lawsuit Against FDLE on Background Checks for Concealed Weapons

At the end of last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the voluntary dismissal of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) regarding background check information for concealed weapon license applicants after reaching a resolution. Simpson...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills

MIAMI - Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills, however, in Florida, that won't be the case.  CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state."In terms of CVS, Walgreens, I don't know about Publix, but they are not going to be offering that in the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis said.In fact, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has sent out a letter warning pharmacies that if they do so, it is illegal.  It cites Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL

