WCJB
Federal judge blasts Gov. DeSantis but dismisses State Attorney Warren lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - While finding that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren violated the law, a federal judge on Friday grudgingly ruled that he lacked the power to reinstate the twice-elected Democrat. Warren, who is a Gainesville native, filed a lawsuit after DeSantis...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Florida nixes African American studies course, claims it ‘lacks educational value’
The Florida Department of Education left the door open for possibly accepting the course eventually, but only if the content is tweaked to meet state guidelines.
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
floridapolitics.com
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
flkeysnews.com
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
Some Smaller Cities in Florida See the Largest Home Price Increases in the State Over the Last Two Years
It has become widely known that Florida home prices have increased dramatically as the state has seen record-breaking migration from those wanting to relocate to the sunshine state. In fact, recent census data shows that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.
10NEWS
Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
Ten Arrested In Florida At House Where Deputies Say 3 Fatal Overdoses Happened In 3 Years
Ten people were arrested in Florida, and deputies confiscated trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs during search warrants on Wednesday. Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with help from SWAT, executed the warrants at Naples home. Deputies say the duplex is well known to
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
Wilton Simpson Ends Nikki Fried’s Lawsuit Against FDLE on Background Checks for Concealed Weapons
At the end of last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the voluntary dismissal of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) regarding background check information for concealed weapon license applicants after reaching a resolution. Simpson...
Man And Woman Wanted In Oklahoma And Arkansas Arrested In Florida
A man wanted in two states, and a woman wanted in one were both arrested in Florida and await extradition out of the sunshine state. According to investigators, on Thursday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that John Norman Pitts Jr was at Suwannee Belle
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills
MIAMI - Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills, however, in Florida, that won't be the case. CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state."In terms of CVS, Walgreens, I don't know about Publix, but they are not going to be offering that in the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis said.In fact, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has sent out a letter warning pharmacies that if they do so, it is illegal. It cites Florida...
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
