Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com

Parson’s Budget Proposal Includes $15 Million to Create Rural MO Hospital Hubs

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
gladstonedispatch.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Missouri using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After Gov. Mike Parson announced maternal mortality would be a priority for this year, one Missouri mother felt relieved, but still wonders if it's enough. In his State of the State address on Wednesday, Parson said he's requesting $4.3 million go towards the Department of Health and Senior Services to develop a The post Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal

The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kbsi23.com

Calling all Missouri deer hunters!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
gladstonedispatch.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KICK AM 1530

The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think

The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
mycouriertribune.com

Renewable energy could be cash crop for rural Missouri

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy projects have the opportunity to become the most reliable cash crops for Missouri's vast agricultural landscape. In this federal legislation, $40 billion are earmarked to help rural communities in addition to debt relief to help rural electric cooperatives transition from coal to wind and solar. However, it is not the only money available for these energy projects. Wind and solar can provide millions of dollars annually to landowners and millions more to country coffers in tax revenue.

