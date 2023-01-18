Read full article on original website
Missouri Independent
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Budget Proposal Includes $15 Million to Create Rural MO Hospital Hubs
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Missouri using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
stlpublicradio.org
‘Recovery Friendly Workplaces’ are breaking the stigma of drug rehabilitation
The economic burden of drug addiction is immense. Research from the Missouri Hospital Association put the nationwide economic cost of the opioid crisis — attributable to overdose deaths and individuals with opioid use disorder — at $685 billion in 2017, or 3.5% of GDP. Those costs can be...
FOX 2
Missouri cannabis expungements off to fast start
Marijuana advocacy group NORML says more than 3,500 Missourians have already had past cases wiped from their records in roughly 25 counties.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After Gov. Mike Parson announced maternal mortality would be a priority for this year, one Missouri mother felt relieved, but still wonders if it's enough. In his State of the State address on Wednesday, Parson said he's requesting $4.3 million go towards the Department of Health and Senior Services to develop a The post Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
Missouri bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri AG says lawsuit shows ‘dystopian’ ties of big tech, federal agencies to suppress speech
A “shadowy organization” in the Department of Homeland Security leads the effort to undermine free speech by coercing social media companies, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Friday in a speech to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society. In his first public speech to a nonpartisan audience since...
Missouri Independent
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mycouriertribune.com
Texas border sheriff sends SOS seeking aid: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in foreign nationals crossing the border illegally who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.”. Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all...
Gov. Parson proposes child tax care credit program to tackle child care crisis
The child care crisis in Missouri is now a top priority for Governor Mike Parson.
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
gladstonedispatch.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KICK AM 1530
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
mycouriertribune.com
Renewable energy could be cash crop for rural Missouri
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy projects have the opportunity to become the most reliable cash crops for Missouri's vast agricultural landscape. In this federal legislation, $40 billion are earmarked to help rural communities in addition to debt relief to help rural electric cooperatives transition from coal to wind and solar. However, it is not the only money available for these energy projects. Wind and solar can provide millions of dollars annually to landowners and millions more to country coffers in tax revenue.
