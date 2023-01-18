HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO