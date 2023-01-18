Whale addresses have transacted more than 443 billion Shiba Inu coins. Information gleaned from Coinglass indicates that 318.3 billion Shiba Inu coins were sold. On Thursday, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price rise that had been supported by the Shibarium update and the purchase of Ethereum (ETH) whales had reached a new low. Nearly the last day, the value of the second-largest meme crypto in the world has decreased by over 9 percent. A large whale transaction was detected by the whale tracker just after the major SHIB price pump, which may explain the subsequent price decline.

2 DAYS AGO