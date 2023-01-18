Read full article on original website
Whales Dump Billions of Shiba Inu Worth Around $5.1 Million
Whale addresses have transacted more than 443 billion Shiba Inu coins. Information gleaned from Coinglass indicates that 318.3 billion Shiba Inu coins were sold. On Thursday, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price rise that had been supported by the Shibarium update and the purchase of Ethereum (ETH) whales had reached a new low. Nearly the last day, the value of the second-largest meme crypto in the world has decreased by over 9 percent. A large whale transaction was detected by the whale tracker just after the major SHIB price pump, which may explain the subsequent price decline.
Elliott Wave Price Analysis: Solana–the Fastest Growing Dev Ecosystem
Solana (SOL) approaching an essential support zone as it finishes Elliott Wave. SOL has experienced a zig-zag correction from all-time highs. As Solana (SOL) finishes a significant Elliott wave pattern, it is approaching an essential support zone. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Solana (SOL) is trading at $21.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $656,699,353 at the time of writing.
Chinese Miner Transfers 5,600 Bitcoin Worth $124 Million to Binance
1Thash sent out a total of 2,396 bitcoin on January 17 and 3,336 bitcoin on January 19. The BTC reserve balance for all miners fell to its lowest level in a year, at 1.837 million. According to blockchain records, a Chinese miner recently transferred roughly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), valued at...
Robinhood To Add Dogecoin Support Soon For Recently Launched Wallet
More than a million people have signed up for Robinhood’s Wallet waitlist. The news was well received by the meme community. With the announcement of the Robinhood Wallet’s release yesterday, Robinhood has officially entered the cryptocurrency wallet market. This is mobile software that allows users to trade and transfer digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The wallet’s other capabilities include the ability to make cryptocurrency exchanges without incurring any network fees.
Solana (SOL) Rallies Massively in a Month & Recovers From Early Losses
Solana (SOL) rose by nearly 58.8% during the past two weeks. In December, Vitalik Buterin announced his support for Solana Network. Solana (SOL), the native cryptocurrency of the Solana ecosystem, appears to be having a strong rebound in 2023. One of the leading cryptocurrencies in the global crypto market, SOL, has experienced a tremendous price climb since mid-December. The token continuously shows bullish momentum by maintaining a solid hold on its price action.
2.8 Million Ethereum (ETH) Worth $4.6 Billion Burnt Since EIP 1559
The burn arises from every NFT trade, yield strategy, and even basic token transfers. Since the last 7 days, the Ethereum protocol has burned almost $16.3 million worth of ETH. The protocol has started burning ETH at a tremendous pace as part of EIP (Ethereum Improvement Proposal) 1559, which was...
Shiba Inu Developer Hints Shibarium’s New Launch Date
Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinted at the Shibarium Beta release date. SHIB price surged by over 50% in a month. The second largest meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu’s ($SHIB) lead developer Shytoshi Kusama left the ‘SHIB Army’ with another puzzle to solve. As he appeared to have alerted the Shib community about the status of the much-anticipated “layer-2 blockchain Shibarium” via a cryptic update on his official Twitter account.
South Korea to Launch World’s First Digital Commodity Exchange
Busan City intends to establish the world-first decentralized digital commodity exchange. Tokenizing commodities would enable traders to invest modest interests in-expensive products. South Korea’s second-largest city Busan will launch the first decentralized digital commodity exchange in the world, where all goods will be tokenized and traded using blockchain technology.
StorX Network (SRX) Gains Its Position on Coinstore.com Listings
SRX/USDT trading pair is available for users on Coinstore.com. Users will be able to withdraw their SRX tokens from January 21. StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Significantly, Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards.
Deal Box Unveils Blockchain and Web3 Venture Fund Worth $125M
The industry brought in $36.1 billion throughout the course of the year of 2022. The company, which was established in 2005, claims to have more than 500 clients. Capital markets advisory and token offering platform Deal Box in the United States has announced the formation of a $125 million venture capital fund focused on blockchain and Web3 firms, as stated in a press release dated January 18.
DCG Owned Media House CoinDesk Reportedly Eyeing Potential Sale
The media house has retained the services of the Lazard Group as financial consultants. Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been afflicted by the FTX collapse’s contagion. Another media outlet, CoinDesk, has run into problems only hours after it was reported that DCG’s cryptocurrency trading arm, Genesis, intends to file for bankruptcy. DCG’s own media outlet has retained the services of the Lazard Group. As financial consultants in preparation for a sale.
Top Crypto Owner Nations in the World
‘Banking the Unbanked’ is becoming the existential truth. A recent survey from Bybit and Toluna revealed boomers are crypto supporters. Cryptocurrency adoption and acceptance have increased the phase and broken down various barriers and stereotypes. The phrase ‘Banking the Unbanked’ is becoming the existential truth. As per stats from DataReportal in 2022, one in ten working-age people is holding or using cryptocurrency. One similar image with such a record is also been circulated among the micro-blogging site at present.
Bitcoin & Ethereum Signals Surge Even After Genesis Bankruptcy
Genesis Global filed chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 19. Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) hold steady price momentum. Prominent cryptocurrencies Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) continuously signal bullish momentum even after the largest crypto lender, Genesis Global, filed for bankruptcy protection. At the time of writing, $BTC traded at $20,956, and $ETH traded at $1550 with notable price surges.
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Expresses Interest in Buying CoinDesk
Charles thinks the asking price of $200 million is too much. In 2016, DCG paid around $500,000 to buy CoinDesk. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, said on Friday that he is contemplating purchasing CoinDesk in order to transform it from a cryptocurrency news website into a hybrid of sorts, bringing together news and a community forum. He thinks the asking price of $200 million is too much, despite the fact that the transaction is fair in light of readership, crypto events, and effect on the sector.
Crypto Industry Witnesses Massive Surge in Women Investors
Crypto ownership among women has risen from 29% in the third quarter of 2022 to 34% in the last quarter. According to the survey, cryptocurrencies offer a huge possibility to generate high returns. The cryptocurrency industry has emerged as a new financial investment opportunity for women across the globe. In...
Paxos & MakerDAO Partnership, Helps Latter Earn Revenue
Paxos claimed that Maker would earn an additional $29 million in revenue each year. In 2024, the maximum threshold would rise to $2 billion in USDP. Paxos, a stablecoin issuer, considered paying MakerDAO a recurring charge for keeping up to $1.5 billion in Pax USD (USDP) stablecoin reserves. As per the proposal, to encourage the use of USDP within the Maker ecosystem and increase the USDP PSM Debt Ceiling to 1.5B USDP, Paxos will send MakerDAO monthly marketing charges worth 45% of the Effective Federal Funds Rate on the USDP in the PSM. In 2024, the maximum threshold would rise to $2 billion in USDP.
DEX Aggregator 1inch Network Launches New Hardware Wallet
The 1inch Foundation has funded the last phases of development of the crypto wallet. The wallet is capable of generating numerous seed phrases. One of the most well-known DEX aggregators, 1inch Network, has now released its own multi-coin hardware wallet, further diversifying its ecosystem. The 1inch Foundation has funded the last phases of development of the cryptocurrency wallet, and it is scheduled to be on sale later this year.
OKX Reserves 100% Clean Assets than Major Crypto Exchanges
OKX’s third Proof of Reserves report claims that its reserves are 100% clean. OKX plans to open spot trading for the new crypto token $CORE. Today the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange OKX ‘OKEx’ has released a “Proof-of-Reserves” (PoR) report that reveals the detailed breakdown of the assets the exchange has in its reserves. OKX’s third monthly PoR report disclosed $7.5 billion in BTC, ETH, and USDT held by the crypto exchange, which does not include its native cryptocurrency ‘OKB.’
Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Are Again Making A Profit
Crypto market pioneer Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $22,624. Bitcoin miners now earn a $3.8K profit for minting a BTC coin. The crypto market pioneer Bitcoin (BTC) is surging steadily. The coin has crossed over the $22K limit after four long months. BTC is currently trading at $22,624 at the time of writing. And it is to remember that last time the crypto was in the $22K range during September 2022 with the price of $22,371.
