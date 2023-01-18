Read full article on original website
King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future
Tides are forecast to be at the highest just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
Fox40
Birds escorted out by Sacramento firefighters from nearby restaurant fire
Several birds were rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department when smoke from a nearby fire spread to surrounding businesses in South Sacramento. Birds escorted out by Sacramento firefighters from …. Several birds were rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department when smoke from a nearby fire spread to surrounding businesses in...
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
Authorities have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the last four weeks, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news briefing Julian Sands has disappeared after hiking up Southern California's deadly Mount Baldy. Authorities are currently looking for the Ocean's Thirteen actor, 65, after his family reported him missing Friday, PEOPLE confirms. "Around 7:30pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area," San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos tells PEOPLE. "A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions,...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
Fox40
How much longer does the $2.04B Powerball winner from California have to come forward?
(NEXSTAR) – It has been over two months since a Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion was sold at a convenience store in Altadena and we still don’t know who the winner is. If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to find out who the new multimillionaire is, you’ll likely still be waiting for some time.
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
California reservoir update, January 16, 2023
Nearly three weeks of non-stop rain have dramatically increased the water levels at California lakes and reservoirs bringing the state out of what was considered an extreme drought prior to Christmas. Shasta has increased from 32% of capacity to 51% of capacity in 3 weeks. Oroville increased from 30% to...
Future of Escondido reptile museum 'at risk' amid mounting electric bill
The fate of a popular reptile museum in North San Diego County is in question, thanks to a mounting electric bill.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Hiker shares details of dangerous Mount Baldy trek: 'It was pretty much just death on both sides'
As search and rescue crews continue to work tirelessly to locate two missing hikers in the San Gabriel Mountains, one of which is British actor Julian Sands, another hiker recently found himself in danger on Mount Baldy.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
These are the ‘best’ California cities to live in during 2023, according to Forbes
With its year-round summer like weather, various beaches and iconic landmarks, California can be the ideal place to live — if you can afford it. An October report from Forbes ranked the “best” California cities people should live in during the new year based on key factors, such as a city’s median home price, personal […]
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release water from Lake Mendocino reservoir, many dams spilling over
LAKE MENDOCINO, Calif. - On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers did something that seemed impossible even a month ago. The Corps released water from the Lake Mendocino Reservoir because there's actually too much of it. At the reservoir's boat ramp, the water is already taking over a big part...
Pedestrian Killed After Falling from SR-52 Crossing, Being Hit by Several Vehicles
A 27-year-old pedestrian from Chula Vista died after falling from a Kearny Mesa crossing to the highway below, where he was struck by multiple vehicles, authorities said. The man had been walking on the Convoy Street crossing over state Route 52 at 7:55 p.m. Thursday when, for reasons under investigation, he fell and landed in westbound traffic lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
kclu.org
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
Is Lake Shasta's Water Level Rising?
Over 13 inches of rain fell on Lake Shasta in the first 11 days of January as California was pummeled by six storms.
Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit
A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. The post Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit appeared first on KESQ.
