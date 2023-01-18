Read full article on original website
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
CoinDesk
Former Gagosian Head of Digital Builds Generative Art Gallery Tonic.xyz
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The former head of digital at the globally renowned Gagosian Gallery is taking her experiences in the art world to Web3. Susannah Maybank, who spent years in fine art, is building Tonic.xyz, a non-fungible...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company
I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song’s Understated Sundance Stunner Will Have Art-House Audiences Swooning
In “The Road Not Taken,” Robert Frost makes poetry of a simple choice. Most of us know the ending, but midway through, he imagines returning one day to that metaphorical fork in order to try the other path: “Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back.” In the beguiling study of untapped possibilities that is “Past Lives,” playwright Celine Song makes poetry of a similar situation, only this time, it’s a series of choices from her personal life — some she made herself, others decided for her by her parents — that...
CoinDesk
Cosmos DEX Osmosis to Make Cross-Chain Trades More Efficient With Neon Upgrade
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized exchange (DEX) Osmosis will conduct its v14.0.0 upgrade, termed “Neon,” in line with a broader plan to expand product integrations and make cross-chain trading more lucrative for traders,developers said Wednesday. The...
CoinDesk
Tech Veteran-Backed Web3 Social Platform Plai Labs Raises $32M in Seed Round
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Web3 social platform builderPlai Labs has raised $32 million in a seed funding round led by crypto investment firm a16z, the company said Thursday. Plai Labs, led by several former executives of gaming studio...
CoinDesk
The Final Straw for Genesis; Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Threatens to Sue DCG's CEO
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" group discuss today's top stories: Genesis Global Holdco LLC, the holding company of troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York after being pummeled by two of 2022's biggest industry collapses. Both Genesis and CoinDesk are owned by the Digital Currency Group. Plus, the latest leadership confirmation at one of the largest crypto exchanges, Huobi.
