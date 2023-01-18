ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where People Get the Least Time Off Work

By Jordan Litchfield
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EFd2_0kInW4g700 For workers around the globe, paid vacation is well-deserved time off, an opportunity to unplug from the daily grind, recharge the batteries, travel, and rest, and most countries mandate a certain number of paid vacation days - or statutory paid leave - annually.

That means the minimum number of days off employers are required by law to give their workers for vacation or other personal uses. It does not include paid sick days, which are also widely mandated. Statutory paid leave is in addition to paid public holidays, also commonplace in most of the world. ( These are the countries with the most paid vacation .)

Some 23 countries mandate 30 days of annual paid leave, independent of paid holidays. Counting paid leave or vacation and paid holidays together, the most generous country is Iran, with a total of 53 paid days off. (The small European nation of San Marino comes in second, with a total of 46.) If all this is a foreign concept to you, that’s because in the U.S. it’s literally a foreign concept.

The United States is the only developed country on earth with zero days of statutory paid leave, sharing that dubious honor with only the tiny Pacific island nations of Nauru, Kiribati, and the Federated States of Micronesia. It also observes one of the smallest number of public holidays - just 10 per year, tying it with Nauru (both finish just above Micronesia, with nine). And except in the states of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, employers are not legally required to give employees those days off, paid or otherwise - though most do.

Click here to learn which countries offer the fewest paid days off

To compile a list of the countries with the fewest vacation days, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study by Resume.io , a résumé-building site. The company reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and annual paid public holidays in more than 200 countries. We ranked those offering fewer than 15 mandatory paid leave days in descending order, based only on paid leave, not on paid public holidays. Information on gross domestic product per capita and population comes from the World Bank and is for 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVkRy_0kInW4g700

57. Argentina (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 16
> GDP per capita: $10,636 -- #81 out of 206 countries
> Population: 45.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ogi7d_0kInW4g700

56. Jordan (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 16
> GDP per capita: $4,103 -- #132 out of 206 countries
> Population: 11.1 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgY4S_0kInW4g700

55. Sri Lanka (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 16
> GDP per capita: $4,014 -- #134 out of 206 countries
> Population: 22.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fshKF_0kInW4g700

54. Pakistan (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 14
> GDP per capita: $1,505 -- #175 out of 206 countries
> Population: 231.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvFTz_0kInW4g700

53. Turkiye (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 14
> GDP per capita: $9,661 -- #86 out of 206 countries
> Population: 84.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qnob_0kInW4g700

52. Dominican Republic (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 13
> GDP per capita: $8,477 -- #95 out of 206 countries
> Population: 11.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKb3g_0kInW4g700

51. Saint Kitts and Nevis (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 13
> GDP per capita: $18,083 -- #61 out of 206 countries
> Population: 47,610

ALSO READ:

50. Dominica (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 12
> GDP per capita: $7,653 -- #96 out of 206 countries
> Population: 72,410

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236avc_0kInW4g700

49. North Korea (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $1,300 -- N/A
> Population: 26.0 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCD6X_0kInW4g700

48. Papua New Guinea (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 9
> GDP per capita: $2,673 -- #152 out of 206 countries
> Population: 9.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giqUi_0kInW4g700

47. Syria (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 9
> GDP per capita: $533 -- #199 out of 206 countries
> Population: 21.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUxeK_0kInW4g700

46. Eritrea (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 8
> GDP per capita: $644 -- N/A
> Population: 3.6 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dda5m_0kInW4g700

45. Palestine (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 14
> Annual public holidays: 8
> GDP per capita: $3,664 -- N/A
> Population: 4.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnNW5_0kInW4g700

44. Guyana (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 19
> GDP per capita: $9,999 -- #85 out of 206 countries
> Population: 804,570

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVn6W_0kInW4g700

43. Timor Leste (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 17
> GDP per capita: $2,741 -- #151 out of 206 countries
> Population: 1.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49slKi_0kInW4g700

42. Indonesia (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 16
> GDP per capita: $4,333 -- #130 out of 206 countries
> Population: 273.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDCFN_0kInW4g700

41. Paraguay (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 12
> GDP per capita: $5,892 -- #113 out of 206 countries
> Population: 6.7 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Z64Y_0kInW4g700

40. Swaziland (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 12
> GDP per capita: $3,978 -- #135 out of 206 countries
> Population: 1.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACGCu_0kInW4g700

39. Antigua and Barbuda (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $15,781 -- #69 out of 206 countries
> Population: 93,220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIsiE_0kInW4g700

38. Costa Rica (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $12,472 -- #75 out of 206 countries
> Population: 5.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYCV0_0kInW4g700

37. Suriname (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $4,869 -- #122 out of 206 countries
> Population: 612,990

36. Tuvalu (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $5,632 -- #114 out of 206 countries
> Population: 11,200

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfsGJ_0kInW4g700

35. Vietnam (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $3,757 -- #139 out of 206 countries
> Population: 97.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZYhK_0kInW4g700

34. Lesotho (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $1,094 -- #183 out of 206 countries
> Population: 2.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSOf4_0kInW4g700

33. Democratic Republic of the Congo (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 9
> GDP per capita: $577 -- #198 out of 206 countries
> Population: 95.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgMNB_0kInW4g700

32. Mozambique (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 9
> GDP per capita: $492 -- #201 out of 206 countries
> Population: 32.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXRY8_0kInW4g700

31. Tunisia (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 12
> Annual public holidays: 6
> GDP per capita: $3,807 -- #137 out of 206 countries
> Population: 12.3 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGqe2_0kInW4g700

30. Bangladesh (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 24
> GDP per capita: $2,458 -- #155 out of 206 countries
> Population: 169.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDyQx_0kInW4g700

29. Myanmar (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 20
> GDP per capita: $1,210 -- #178 out of 206 countries
> Population: 53.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtuAn_0kInW4g700

28. Japan (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 16
> GDP per capita: $39,313 -- #34 out of 206 countries
> Population: 125.7 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncfrb_0kInW4g700

27. Trinidad and Tobago (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 16
> GDP per capita: $16,033 -- #68 out of 206 countries
> Population: 1.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0nhH_0kInW4g700

26. Belize (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 14
> GDP per capita: $6,228 -- #109 out of 206 countries
> Population: 400,030

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdlZJ_0kInW4g700

25. Cuba (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 12
> GDP per capita: $9,500 -- #87 out of 206 countries
> Population: 11.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KevCy_0kInW4g700

24. Grenada (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 12
> GDP per capita: $9,011 -- #92 out of 206 countries
> Population: 124,610

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U07we_0kInW4g700

23. Honduras (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 12
> GDP per capita: $2,772 -- #150 out of 206 countries
> Population: 10.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fp3jJ_0kInW4g700

22. Brazil (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $7,507 -- #97 out of 206 countries
> Population: 214.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7e4E_0kInW4g700

21. Jamaica (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $5,184 -- #118 out of 206 countries
> Population: 2.8 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnNXN_0kInW4g700

20. Liberia (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $676 -- #195 out of 206 countries
> Population: 5.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwYqu_0kInW4g700

19. Bahamas (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $27,478 -- #47 out of 206 countries
> Population: 407,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUUG9_0kInW4g700

18. Fiji (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $4,647 -- #126 out of 206 countries
> Population: 934,610

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlgUu_0kInW4g700

17. Samoa (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $3,857 -- #136 out of 206 countries
> Population: 218,760

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmYFK_0kInW4g700

16. Canada (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 10
> Annual public holidays: 9
> GDP per capita: $51,988 -- #22 out of 206 countries
> Population: 38.2 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzCxg_0kInW4g700

15. Malaysia
> Annual paid leave days: 8
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $11,109 -- #79 out of 206 countries
> Population: 33.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omGmH_0kInW4g700

14. Brunei (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 7
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $31,449 -- #42 out of 206 countries
> Population: 445,370

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a13zA_0kInW4g700

13. Singapore (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 7
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $72,794 -- #9 out of 206 countries
> Population: 5.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LD86T_0kInW4g700

12. Taiwan (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 7
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $71,244 -- N/A
> Population: 23.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBVLq_0kInW4g700

11. Thailand (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 6
> Annual public holidays: 13
> GDP per capita: $7,066 -- #101 out of 206 countries
> Population: 71.6 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYx3W_0kInW4g700

10. Nigeria (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 6
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $2,066 -- #164 out of 206 countries
> Population: 213.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTKpE_0kInW4g700

9. Mexico (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 6
> Annual public holidays: 8
> GDP per capita: $10,046 -- #84 out of 206 countries
> Population: 126.7 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHd8o_0kInW4g700

8. Philippines (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 5
> Annual public holidays: 12
> GDP per capita: $3,461 -- #144 out of 206 countries
> Population: 113.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzDqg_0kInW4g700

7. China (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 5
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $12,556 -- #74 out of 206 countries
> Population: 1.4 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNZmQ_0kInW4g700

6. Tanzania
> Annual paid leave days: 3
> Annual public holidays: 17
> GDP per capita: $1,099 -- #182 out of 206 countries
> Population: 63.6 million

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fstz9_0kInW4g700

5. Palau
> Annual paid leave days: 1
> Annual public holidays: 11
> GDP per capita: $12,084 -- #78 out of 206 countries
> Population: 18,020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykEeC_0kInW4g700

4. Kiribati (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 0
> Annual public holidays: 13
> GDP per capita: $1,607 -- #173 out of 206 countries
> Population: 128,870

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ5Vo_0kInW4g700

3. Nauru (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 0
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $10,648 -- #80 out of 206 countries
> Population: 12,510

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0gHk_0kInW4g700

2. United States (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 0
> Annual public holidays: 10
> GDP per capita: $70,249 -- #10 out of 206 countries
> Population: 331.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdJc5_0kInW4g700

1. Federated States of Micronesia (tied)
> Annual paid leave days: 0
> Annual public holidays: 9
> GDP per capita: $3,571 -- #143 out of 206 countries
> Population: 113,130

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Nearly 100,000 Americans in Japan Get Social Security

Sixty-six million people get Social Security payments each month. Almost 48 million retirees are beneficiaries of these. This translates to 9 out of 10 Americans who are 65 or older. Not all of these people live in the US. Over 695,000 live in other countries. Of those, 97,693 live in Japan. The Japanese number is […]
24/7 Wall St.

29 Countries Currently at War

Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates the headlines these days, but war rages in other countries, too. Whether due to civil war or fighting among neighboring nations, these wars take a heavy toll on soldiers and civilians.  Ukraine and Russia have been reluctant to disclose casualty figures. But as the conflict nears its one-year anniversary, it […]
Fortune

China’s population declines for the first time in 61 years as millennial generation rejects government pressure to have more kids

Demographers have long expected China's population to shrink in the coming decade, but the COVID pandemic sped up how quickly China's population peaked. China’s population declined by 850,000 people in 2022, leading to a total population of 1.412 billion, down from 1.413 billion, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. It’s the first time the country has recorded negative population growth since the Great Leap Forward in the early 1960s.
The Guardian

‘We do our work because we are angry’: Navalny’s right-hand woman Maria Pevchikh on taking on Putin

Two years ago this week, the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, flew into Moscow knowing that he faced certain arrest and imprisonment. It was an extraordinary act of courage and leadership. He had only just recovered from an attempt on his life after collapsing on a plane poisoned with what was later found to be the nerve agent novichok. He was not meant to survive.
24/7 Wall St.

World War II Killed More Americans Than Any Other War

There are two categories of people who die in war: combatants and civilians. America has fought two wars with extremely high fatality rates. The first was the Civil War. Counting both the Union and Confederate sides, about 214,000 soldiers died, along with 450,000 civilians. (These were the most violent Civil War battles.) World War II, […]
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
msn.com

The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.

Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the nation’s population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 Inventions That Shaped Military History

Mankind has been fighting each other as long as there has been civilization, and even longer. But by conventional definition, modern warfare began only about 5,000 years ago, during the age of chariots – antiquity’s version of the modern tank.  Chariots could only have been invented in ancient societies with governments and bureaucracies capable of […]
24/7 Wall St.

4 Largest Private Armies in the World

Given the security trends around the world, private security companies are getting bigger. To determine the world’s four largest private armies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Contract Security Industry White Paper from Robert H. Perry & Associates, a broker for manned guarding companies. Companies were ranked based on global revenue for the most recent year […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

155K+
Followers
91K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy