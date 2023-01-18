Read full article on original website
Burnley Memorial Library looks forward to 85th year
The Burnley Memorial Library is gearing up for a new year of bringing learning and fun to Chase Countians of all ages. Library director Janet Ayers said the library is busy preparing for its annual list of programs, bringing back fan-favorite activities and expanding its existing programming to better serve the citizens of Chase County.
Chamber gathers for 125th annual meeting
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce held its 125th annual meeting Friday night, celebrating longtime businesses, volunteers and more. Chamber president and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the annual meeting is always a wonderful event for the local business community.
Humane Society offers final "good faith" alteration to contracts amid Lyon County split
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills has offered Lyon County one last “good faith” alteration to its contract. HSFH executive director Stephanie Achille said the Humane Society offered two quarantine court-hold kennels and a financial support increase, as negotiation challenges have surrounded the number of kennels available for county-held animals, financial support and “an overall disregard for our current shelter program.”
Area school sports roundup - Jan. 19
Chase County High School High School lost a close battle to the Osage City Indians Thursday at the Flint Hills Shoot Out Tournament. The three-point victory by Osage City, 48-51, dropped Chase County to 9-3.
Sandra L. Siebuhr
Sandra L. Siebuhr, 73, passed away late Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Newman Regional Health surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth Joseph Sr. and Georgia June Mountz Dorksen. Sandy attended Catholic School in Cleveland before moving to California at the age of 17 to be near her mother.
Margaret Alice Clark
Margaret Alice Clark passed away December 27, 2022, at Comfort and Love Senior Care Home in Wichita, Kansas. Margaret was born February 1, 1928, to Phillip N and Winnie Herrman Edwards, in Emporia, Kansas. She attended country school near the family farm in rural Greenwood County and attended Hamilton Rural High School, graduating with the class of 1945. Her upbringing during the Great Depression and 1930’s Dust Bowl days forever left an impression and “waste not, want not” habits that endured throughout her lifetime.
Contract negotiations fail between Humane Society, Lyon County
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills and Lyon County failed to reached an agreement on contract renewals, the county announced Thursday evening. That means, effective Jan. 27, the Emporia Animal Shelter will no longer work with Lyon County for animal quarantine services. “Despite months of good faith negotiations, Lyon...
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
LCL Tournament 2023 Preview
It’s that time of year again when area high school basketball teams gather in Emporia for the annual Lyon County League Basketball Tournament. The 102nd edition of this historical tournament will be held from Jan. 23-28 at Emporia’s White Auditorium and should have a few interesting matchups. On the girls’ side, Lebo High School stands at 11-0 and will be the top seed while a surging Olpe High School squad is 9-3 and will be the No. 2 seed. Third-seeded Madison High School sits at 9-2, followed by a strong Burlingame High School team at 8-3, which will be the No. 4 seed.
Emporia boys basketball falls to Andover Central in Ralph Miller semifinal
The Emporia High School boys basketball team came up short against Andover Central in the Ralph Miller Classic semifinal, 41-35, in Chanute on Friday night. “They’re really and their zone makes it tough to score,” Baldwin said. “We struggled in the perimeter offensively for the majority of the game and this was one of those games where each possession was important.”
Emporia boys basketball drops third-place game of Ralph Miller Classic in double overtime
The Emporia High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer of double overtime against Parkview, 68-65, in the third-place game of the Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute on Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at 65 in the second overtime frame, Parkview had the ball last and...
Emporia boys basketball begins Ralph Miller Classic with win
The Emporia High School boys basketball team began the Ralph Miller Classic with a convincing opening-round win over Coffeyville on Thursday, 57-23. “We got off to a really good start and had a lot of guys contribute,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “This was a fun one to watch and our guys were happy for each other.”
Montana man enters plea in I-35 assault case
A Montana man pleaded no contest Wednesday to a late-night collision on Interstate 35 which led to a high-speed chase. Jacob Culver, 39, of Great Falls entered a plea on one aggravated assault charge. Five other counts against him were dismissed, apparently in a plea deal. Lyon County Undersheriff John...
Update: Red Cross assisting residents affected by Four Seasons Apartment building fire
The American Red Cross is providing housing and medical assistance to residents displaced by a fire at Four Seasons Apartments Friday morning. Westside Baptist Church, located at 2200 Prairie St., has opened its doors to residents affected by the fire. The fire was reported around 9 a.m. at the building...
EHS wrestling
It was senior night at yesterday’s Emporia High School-Ottawa High School wrestling dual. An…
Doug Stone plays the Emporia Granada Theatre
Country music singer Doug Stone performed at the Emporia Granada Theatre Friday night. Stone’s repertoire includes “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” “In a Different Light,” “A Jukebox with a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.”
Wind to dry off rain puddles before snow comes
It doesn't seem to happen often, but it's true as of Thursday morning. Emporia has a rain surplus for the year. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.51 inches Wednesday. The total for the month (and the year) is now at 0.59 inches, or 0.20 above normal.
