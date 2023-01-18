Jay Briscoe's wife asks for prayers for injured daughter

The wife of a professional wrestler who died in a car crash Tuesday night is asking for prayers for their daughter who remains in critical condition.

AEW star Jay Briscoe, 38, was said to be returning home from his daughters' cheerleading competition at around 5.30pm when he struck another vehicle in his hometown of Laurel, Delaware .

He and another unnamed adult were killed in the impact , Delaware State Police report, and his daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were transported to a local hospital. Gracie was said to be in critical condition at the time.

Ashley Pugh, the wife of the wrestling star whose real name was Jamin Pugh, wrote on Facebook that Gracie, 12, is now undergoing surgery and may not be able to walk again as Jayleigh recovers from 'pretty serious injuries.'

She had earlier posted a photo of the family heading to the cheer competition, and stopping for cookies along the way.

Ashley, who works at the local school district, begged for prayers on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

'We need prayers!' she wrote. 'Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back.'

She added that 'Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!!'

Ashley also asked for prayers for the doctors operating on her young daughter and told her over 1,000 Facebook friends: 'Pray for her precious legs to move again!

'Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and wrestling,' she continued, also asking for prayers for their son who was at home at the time of the crash.

'Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long, long road ahead of us.'

Ashley had earlier posted photos from their daughter's Spirit of Hope cheer competition that day, with one selfie showing the Ring of Honor champ driving as she sat in the passenger seat and their two girls sat in the backseat already dressed and styled for the competition.

The family had stopped at a local Crumbl Cookies ahead of the competition, and the girls could be seen on top of pyramids and dancing their hearts out in her photos.

AEW owner Tony Khan announced Briscoe's passing on Twitter, writing, 'Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away.

'Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today,' Khan said. 'Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.'

It remains unclear what led to the fatal crash, but according to an emergency log obtained by the wrestling outlet Ringside News , a woman in another vehicle died at the scene of the accident.

CBS affiliate WBOC said that 'due to the tragic incident, the Laurel School District say they are closing schools on Wednesday, Jan. 18,' and that 'schools will reopen on Thursday, January 19.'

Briscoe, who was in a tag team with his brother Mark, was born in Maryland and was a longtime resident of Sussex County, Delaware, where his wife grew up.

He and Mark first started making names for themselves in the early 2000s in the Northeast United States indie scene, working for more minor production companies like CZW and NWA Wildside.

But eventually, the brothers became tag team stars, winning their first Ring of Honor Tag Team titles in 2003.

They would go on to win two Ring of Honor world championships, and also held titles in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

Last year, the duo were inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame after winning back-to-back belts.

They were just beginning their 13th reign at December's Final Battle by defeating FTR in a double dog collar match.

Together, the brothers were considered one of the best tag teams to never perform for the WWE.

Mark has not yet released a statement on his brother's passing.

But Jay well remembered by his squared circle colleagues in the wake of his tragic passing.

Wrestling legend Paul 'Triple H' Levesque tweeted, 'An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.'

Wrestling icon and NXT head Shawn Michaels said, 'On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss.'

Dax Harwood, one half of the FTR tag team with Cash Wheeler, shared a shot following a tag team match his FTR team had against the Briscoe brothers. The two teams had a series of lauded matches with one another last year.

Wrestling vet Frankie Kazarian said, 'I cannot even begin to process this right now, I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach.'

Wrestler Christopher Daniels called the late wrestler 'one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man.'

He continued: 'I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.'

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer also said he knew 'Briscoe since he was a fan,' and 'watched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy.

He added: 'I was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didnt ... I wish I did ... Whenever I saw them I'd say Luv me some Briscoes,' adding, 'Prayers for his family.'

The WWE's Uso brothers said, 'RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.'

Brandi Rhodes said she was 'deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe,' adding that 'he was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH.'

She continued: 'My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man.'

Brian 'The Blue Meanie' Heffron said that news of Briscoe's death was devastating, as he had known Jay since he was 15.

'Him and Mark are total sweethearts,' he said. Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe!! My heart goes out to his family.....so sad.....'

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman said, 'Just like everyone else, I'm heartbroken to learn of Jay Briscoe's passing. I've always enjoyed sharing a locker room with he & his brother Mark. Incredibly kind & respectful. Sending all my love to Mark & their family.'

Chelsea Green said she was 'thankful' to have known Briscoe, recalling their experiences in ROH.

'One of the first faces to greet me & make me feel welcomed on my first day of ROH was Jay Briscoe,' Green said. 'My heart hurts for his brother, his wife, his children and all those who loved him. I am thankful I was able to know you Jay… If only briefly.'