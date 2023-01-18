ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school boys basketball: Emmaus, Becahi, Allentown Central Catholic all get spots in the first ‘Beast of the East’ rankings

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

As they did last year, Jason Hackman and Toomey Anderson, two guys who have a good handle on what is happening on the hardwood throughout the eastern half of the staff, have compiled their “Beast of the East” Pennsylvania scholastic basketball rankings.

The rankings give you an idea of who’s out there and who will be there once the state playoffs begin in early March with all roads leading to Hershey’s Giant Center for the state finals on March 23-25.

The teams considered are from districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12, and the Lehigh Valley has seven teams earning top-10 spots. It is not a surprise, however, that five of the six No. 1 teams are from District 12, which consists of the Philadelphia Public and Catholic leagues.

The records are through games on Monday.

CLASS 6A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 12-1

2. Reading (3) 14-1

3. St. Joe’s Prep (12) 9-2

4. Lower Merion (1) 12-1

5. Archbishop Wood (12) 6-5

6. Cumberland Valley (3) 13-0

7. Spring-Ford (1) 14-1

8. Central Bucks East (1) 14-1

9. Emmaus (11) 11-2

10. LaSalle (12) 9-5

Honorable Mention: Downingtown West (1) 11-3; Garnet Valley (1) 11-4; Methacton (1) 10-4; North Penn (1) 10-4; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 12-2; Upper Darby (1)10-3; Central York (3) 10-4; Hempfield (3) 11-3; Waynesboro (3) 13-1; William Penn (3) 10-3; Wilson (3) 11-3; Williamsport (4) 7-4; Freedom (11) 10-4 Judge (12) 7-5; Northeast (12) 10-3; Olney (12) 9-2.

CLASS 5A

1. Imhotep (12) 12-2

2. Radnor (1) 13-0

3. Archbishop Ryan (12) 6-7

4. Bonner-Pendergast (12) 9-3

5. Abington Heights (2) 11-1

6. West Chester East (1) 11-4

7. Pocono Mountain West (11) 11-2

8. Milton Hershey (3) 7-1

9. Dallas (2) 11-1

10. East Stroudsburg South (11) 11-2

Honorable Mention: Chichester (1) 10-2; Upper Dublin (1) 11-4; Upper Moreland (1) 11-4; Pittston (2) 8-4; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 9-3; Manheim Central (3) 11-2; Mechanicsburg (3) 10-3; Muhlenberg (3) 8-5; Warwick (3) 9-4; Selinsgrove (4) 9-5; Boys Latin (12) 12-2;

Murrell Dobbins (12) 12-1; Samuel Fels (12) 13-1.

CLASS 4A

1. Neuman Goretti (12) 11-1

2. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 9-4

3. Berks Catholic (3) 11-1

4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 9-4

5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 10-3

6. Fleetwood (3) 13-1

7. Valley View (2) 10-2

8. Scranton Prep (2) 7-5

9. Eastern York (3) 11-1

10. Allentown Central Catholic(11) 9-6

Honorable Mention: Greater Nanticoke Area (2) 10-5; Bishop McDevitt (3) 8-2; Littlestown (3) 12-3; Schuylkill Valley (3) 9-3; Athens (4) 9-3; Danville (4) 8-3; Shamokin (4) 10-3; Blue Mountain (11) 11-3; North Schuylkill (11) 9-3; Audenried (12) 7-5; Overbrook (12) 9-5.

CLASS 3A

1. Devon Prep (12) 9-4

2. West Catholic (12) 7-6

3. Columbia (3) 11-1

4. Holy Redeemer (2) 11-2

5. Math Civics and Science (12) 7-6

6. Executive Education (11) 11-2

7. Trinity (3) 10-2

8. Mid Valley (2) 9-3

9. Old Forge (2) 10-2

10. Palmerton (11) 13-1

Honorable Mention: Carbondale (2) 8-4; Riverside (2) 9-3; Delone Catholic (3) 10-2; Oley Valley (3) 10-4; York Catholic (3) 8-5; Southern Columbia (4) 7-4; Loyalsock (4) 6-4; Troy (4) 8-5; Wellsboro (4) 6-4; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 11-3; North Penn Mansfield (4) 12-1; Panther Valley (11) 8-4; Saucon Valley (11) 11-3; SLA-Beeber (12) 11-3.

CLASS 2A

1. Constitution (12) 8-6

2. Dock Mennonite (1) 12-2

3. Holy Cross (2) 8-3

4. St John Neumann Regional (4) 7-4

5. Tri-Valley (11) 12-1

6. Sankofa (12) 9-7

7. Mahanoy Area (11) 11-3

8. Maritime (12) 11-3

9. Schuylkill Haven (11) 12-3

10. Northwest Area (4) 12-1

Honorable Mention: Church Farm (1) 8-2; Delco Christian (1) 7-5; Antietam (3) 8-6; Halifax (3) 9-3; Lancaster Mennonite (3) 9-4; Muncy (4) 10-3; Lincoln Leadership (11) 6-8; Marian Catholic (11) 7-6; Minersville (11) 8-6; Moravian Academy (11) 6-7; Nativity BVM (11) 4-8; Paul Robeson (12) 7-8.

CLASS 1A

1. Chester Charter (1) 12-1

2. The City School (12) 11-3

3. Linville Hill Christian (3) 9-0

4. Greenwood (3) 12-1

5. Phil-Mont Christian (1) 9-5

6. LaAcademia (3) 7-6

7. Lancaster Country Day (3) 8-4

8. Northumberland Christian (4) 10-2

9. Mount Calvary Christian (3) 8-5

10. GAMP (12) 5-3

Honorable Mention: Plumstead Christian (1) 6-6; Forest City Regional (2) 5-6; Conestoga Christian (3) 7-6; High Point Baptist (3) 6-4; Lancaster County Christian (3) 7-3; West Shore Christian (3) 8-6; York Country Day (3) 7-6 North Penn-Liberty (4) 7-4 Sullivan County (4) 8-5; Bethlehem Christian (11) 8-2; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 9-5.

