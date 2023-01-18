ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Some Northern Lehigh students sent home after Slatington water main break

By Molly Bilinski, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Northern Lehigh area school district exterior shots of schools Kristen Harrison/The Morning Call/TNS

A water main break Wednesday morning caused Northern Lehigh School District officials to send some students home to complete classes.

About 7 a.m., a water main broke in Slatington, according to a note on the district’s website . School officials said they aren’t sure when it’ll be repaired.

“Due to this, the main campus will operate on a flexible instructional day,” according to the notice. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation.”

Students already on the campus could walk home, while those who take a bus would be bused back to their stop, according to the note. Peters Elementary School students will attend school as usual.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

