ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees starting Wednesday; roughly 5% of workforce affected

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCIVf_0kInSt1j00

Microsoft announced thousands of job cuts this week, becoming the latest tech company to pluck its workforce as the global economy slows.

The software company confirmed Wednesday its reducing workforce by 10,000 people through the end of the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

The cuts come “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities," the company's CEO Satya Nadella released in a statement to its employees Wednesday.

Microsoft reported the layoffs would affect roughly 5% of its workforce, with some notifications happening as early as Wednesday.

"It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted," Nadella wrote in the statement. "The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible."

According to Bloomberg , which cited a person familiar with the matter, Microsoft will cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions.

Inflation's cooling, rates are peaking: Is it time to buy stocks and bonds again?

Tax FAQs: What are the 2022 US federal tax brackets? What are the new 2023 tax brackets?

Microsoft stock (MSFT)

The company's stock was modestly higher in early Wednesday trading, opening at a share price of $241.56.

How many employees does Microsoft have?

Microsoft employs about 221,000 people around the world, including 122,000 in the United States, as of June 30, 2022.

Nadella: 'Difficult, but necessary'

Nadella also said the company will continue to invest in strategic areas for its future, "meaning we are allocating both our capital and talent to areas of secular growth and long-term competitiveness for the company, while divesting in other areas."

"These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts," he wrote.

"As such, we are taking a $1.2 billion charge in Q2 related to severance costs, changes to our hardware portfolio, and the cost of lease consolidation as we create higher density across our workspaces .... We will treat our people with dignity and respect, and act transparently. These decisions are difficult, but necessary. "

Microsoft layoffs come amid tech slowdown

After a massive hiring spree in the first two years of the pandemic, industry giants like Amazon and Meta reversed course in 2022 .

There were at least 154,000 layoffs from more than 1,000 tech companies last year, according to Layoffs.fyi , a website that has been tracking tech layoffs since March 2020.

The website's tallies – which are likely an undercount – have continued at a fast clip in 2023, with more than 25,000 layoffs recorded so far this year.

Layoffs.fyi data shows the U.S. tech companies that trimmed the most jobs last year include:

  • Meta: 11,000
  • Amazon: 10,000
  • Cisco: 4,100
  • Carvana: 4,000
  • Twitter: 3,700

Lockdowns had a major effect on consumer spending. Experiences like travel or restaurants were largely off the table, so people began to shift their discretionary spending to products from tech companies like Amazon and Peloton.

Contributing: Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees starting Wednesday; roughly 5% of workforce affected

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

755K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy