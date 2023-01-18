Read full article on original website
Reactions after Kansas State's 68-58 win against Texas Tech
Someone say elevate? Yeah, Kansas State elevated its play in the second half and made necessary adjustments to feel its way past Texas Tech. The 13th-ranked Wildcats trailed by five at halftime but went on a 23-5 run and finish off the Red Raiders, 68-58. K-State posted a 40-poiont half...
Kansas State Yeager Shots
When Texas Tech possessed an eight-point lead over Kansas State with 12:55 remaining in the game, nobody who knows anything about this Red Raider team could have believed they were actually going to win the game. What’s more, I doubt any of the players and coaches believed it. We’ve...
Daily Delivery: A serious issue is taking place as the dreaded chant virus is spreading
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is determined to end the obscene "F#$%-K-U" chant Kansas State students like to say to any music being played at the right beat. Tang doesn't want his program associated with the chant is asking all fans to focus on loving his Wildcats rather than hating the opponent. But this issue may be larger than anyone knew, with the chant virus apparently spreading from Manhattan on Tuesday to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, where Missouri students chanted those three syllables as the arena played Mr. Brightside. The Tigers, a member of the SEC who only renewed their rivalry with KU this season, was playing Arkansas.
K-State lands QB recruit who held offers from Colorado, KU, Oregon State, Washington
Kansas State has landed its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star PG David Castillo to Visit Kansas State
The Kansas State Wildcats have a scheduled visit this weekend from one of the best recruits in basketball. Five-Star point guard David Castillo is headed to Manhattan alongside his high school coach, former Wildcat, Clent Stewart. The 6-1, 165-pound athletic combo guard is the number-one player in the state of...
K-State legendary quarterback says he coined famous wildcat formation
SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State. Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football. Bishop set the K-State record for the most career […]
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
agdaily.com
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
WIBW
K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
WIBW
Injury accident sends one to the hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers responded to an injury crash near Topeka Blvd. and Highway 24 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. One person was taken to the hospital and their are no updates on their condition. Investigators were still on scene almost 5 hours later. We will provide any...
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Kansas State Collegian
Aggieville to charge for parking, local businesses band together for change
It is a cold dark night, and Brooklyn Klahr, with pepper spray in hand, begins the eerie walk home from her shift in Aggieville. Klahr said this is a new addition to her routine because she cannot afford the monthly fee after the City of Manhattan began charging for parking Jan. 17.
Fatal Topeka fire ruled as arson, victims identified
Authorities in Topeka have released the names of the victims of a fatal house fire on Friday, as well as arrested one on suspicion of murder and arson.
KSNT
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
