Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 68-58 win against Texas Tech

Someone say elevate? Yeah, Kansas State elevated its play in the second half and made necessary adjustments to feel its way past Texas Tech. The 13th-ranked Wildcats trailed by five at halftime but went on a 23-5 run and finish off the Red Raiders, 68-58. K-State posted a 40-poiont half...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Kansas State Yeager Shots

When Texas Tech possessed an eight-point lead over Kansas State with 12:55 remaining in the game, nobody who knows anything about this Red Raider team could have believed they were actually going to win the game. What’s more, I doubt any of the players and coaches believed it. We’ve...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Daily Delivery: A serious issue is taking place as the dreaded chant virus is spreading

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is determined to end the obscene "F#$%-K-U" chant Kansas State students like to say to any music being played at the right beat. Tang doesn't want his program associated with the chant is asking all fans to focus on loving his Wildcats rather than hating the opponent. But this issue may be larger than anyone knew, with the chant virus apparently spreading from Manhattan on Tuesday to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, where Missouri students chanted those three syllables as the arena played Mr. Brightside. The Tigers, a member of the SEC who only renewed their rivalry with KU this season, was playing Arkansas.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five-Star PG David Castillo to Visit Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats have a scheduled visit this weekend from one of the best recruits in basketball. Five-Star point guard David Castillo is headed to Manhattan alongside his high school coach, former Wildcat, Clent Stewart. The 6-1, 165-pound athletic combo guard is the number-one player in the state of...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment

Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
MANHATTAN, KS
agdaily.com

Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error

Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
RILEY, KS
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Injury accident sends one to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers responded to an injury crash near Topeka Blvd. and Highway 24 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. One person was taken to the hospital and their are no updates on their condition. Investigators were still on scene almost 5 hours later. We will provide any...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
247Sports

247Sports

