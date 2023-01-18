ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Child nutrition drops in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The number of children grappling with various forms of undernutrition in Sri Lanka increased for the first time in at least six years in 2022, a government report and data from the health ministry indicate.

The island nation of 22 million people is struggling with soaring prices, including of food, largely caused by its worst economic crisis since it gained independence in 1948.

More than 43.4% of the country's children under 5 years of age are suffering from nutrition problems, according to the report released in October, with 42.9% suffering from some form of undernutrition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWOjT_0kInRUBt00

Read together with data available on the website of the health ministry's Family Health Bureau, the numbers indicate that the percentage of children below five who are underweight, stunted, or wasting increased in 2022 after dropping steadily since at least 2016.

Around 1.4 million children under the age of five were registered with the country's Public Health Midwives body and the report surveyed just under that number.

While 15.3% of the children in the country were found to be underweight as compared to 12.2% last year, 10.1% were suffering from wasting, and 9.2% from stunted growth, the report says.

In 2021, 8.2% of children below five were found to be wasting away while 7.4% had stunted growth.

"In 2022, percentages of children under 5 years with any form of undernutrition (growth faltering, underweight, wasting and stunting) has increased compared to 2021," the report says.

"This trend is seen in all age categories (infant, 1-2 years, 2-5 years) and in all three sectors (urban, rural & estate)," it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with its people praying for health after three years of stress and financial hardship under the pandemic, as officials reported almost 13,000 new deaths caused by the virus between January 13 and 19.
Reuters

Russia's FSB spy agency opens espionage case against U.S. citizen

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia has opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage, its Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday. The FSB did not name the person or provide any other details, nor did it say whether the suspect had been arrested.
Reuters

Brazil's Lula replaces army commander- source

BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy