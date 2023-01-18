Måneskin announce tiny, intimate London club show: here's how you can be there

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Måneskin , the world's favourite Italian rock quartet, have announced a special club show in London this weekend.

The hard rockers from Rome will play the Lafayette club in London's King's Cross on Sunday, January 22, to celebrate the release of their debut album RUSH! , which will be available on January 20. For a chance to win a pair of tickets - only 500 tickets are being released - fans have to pre-order RUSH! from the group's official store .

This is not the first time the band have announced a free, last-minute intimate London show: they played The Underworld in October, having given fans just 48 hours notice that the gig was taking place. On that occasion , Louder's reviewer found the atmosphere "strangely subdued", noting "fans seem more concerned with capturing the stars in front of them via their phones."

Let's see how this one goes...

Last week, Måneskin released the Tom Morello-assisted Gossip as another single from RUSH!

Bassist Victoria De Angelis said: "The song originated from a riff which Thomas [Raggi, Måneskin guitarist] had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing. Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”

The group have previously released album tracks The Loneliest , Supermodel , LA Fine and Mammamia as singles.

The album tracklist is:

1. Own My Mind
2. Gossip Feat. Tom Morello
3. Timezone
4. Bla Bla Bla
5. Baby Said
6. Gasoline
7. Feel
8. Don’t Wanna Sleep
9. Kool Kids
10. If Not For You
11. Read Your Diary
12. Mark Chapman
13. La Fine
14. Il Dono Della Vita
15. Mammamia
16. Supermodel
17. The Loneliest

