Lady Cavaliers leave Tygarts Valley with a resounding ‘W’

By Michael Goddard
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
MILL CREEK (WVDN) – The Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers matched their largest winning streak of the current season at four games with a 73-48 win at Tygarts Valley Friday night.

Breakout player of the year Abigail Thomas led all scorers with 23 points in helping West to sweep the season series against the Bulldogs. Thomas eclipsed her previous career-high by 12 in the win. Greenbrier West defeated Tygarts Valley 72-29 back in December.

Preslee Treadway paced the Cavalier attack in the first quarter with 10 points. Treadway finished the game with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds to her 19-point scoring night. It was Treadway’s 12th career double-double and fourth this season. Thomas added 4 points as West raced out to an 18-8, first-quarter lead. Isabelle Shumate and Sarah Defibaugh had 4 points each for the Bulldogs.

Thomas and Maddy Fields provided most of the Cavaliers’ scoring punch in the second quarter. Thomas had a 9-point outburst followed by 6 points by Fields. Tygarts Valley’s Shumate matched Thomas with 9 second-quarter points, but that was all the scoring the host Bulldogs could muster before halftime. The Cavaliers held a 39-17 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs outscored the Cavaliers 16-11 in the third quarter. Shumate had a 5-point effort along with 5 points from freshman Kailen Yokum. Tygarts Valley also got 4 points from Summer Lewis-Smith in the period. A Haylee Ward 3-pointer and 8 more points from Thomas accounted for all of West’s scoring.

Treadway and senior guard Ava Barclay poured in 7 and 6 points, respectively, in the fourth quarter. Brilee Redden and Fields both knocked down 3-pointers for the Cavaliers, while Thomas and Ward added a bucket a piece in the final quarter.

Defibaugh and Shumate each knocked down four free throws in the fourth for Tygarts Valley. Yokum added another 3-pointer for the homestanding Bulldogs.

Cavalier senior Meagan Poticher had 2 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists in the win.

Greenbrier West, 11-2 and ranked No. 6 in the AP sports writers’ poll, hosts Montcalm Tuesday night in Charmco. Tygarts Valley travels to Clay-Battelle.

GW:  18  21  11  23  –  73

TV:      8    9  16   15 –  48

Greenbrier West – Abigail Thomas 23, Preslee Treadway 19, Ava Barclay 10, Maddy Field 9, Brilee Redden 5, Haylee Ward 5, Meagan Poticher 2.

Tygarts Valley – Isabelle Shumate 22, Sarah Defibaugh 8, Kailin Yokum 8, Summer Lewis-Smith 6, Gracie Barrickman 2, Arika Barbe 2.

3-pointers – GW: 4 (Fields, Thomas, Redden, Ward); TV: 4 (Shumate 2, Yokum 2)

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

